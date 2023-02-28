Also called “shadow boxing,” Tai Chi is a Chinese martial art that focuses on the internal as well as the external side of the body.
“Tai chi, short for Tai chi ch’üan, is an internal Chinese martial art practiced for defense training, health benefits and meditation,” instructor Les Kannon said. “Wu Style Tai Chi Chuan is practiced as a ‘form,’ a well-defined sequence of movements that flows from one posture to the next according to underlying principles.”
Kannon, a Ludington resident, started training Wu Style Tai Chi in September 2008 and became certified at the Wu’s Tai Chi Chuan Academy Detroit to teach in April 2016. He stated that he was looking for an exercise that he could do that would be gentle on his back and then he discovered Tai Chi. Kannon stated that since starting Tai Chi, he has felt a lot better physically and mentally.
Although Kannon practices Wu style Tai Chi, there are four other styles: Chen, Yang, Hao and Sun.
Wu focuses on bending the body backwards and forwards, instead of staying in a centered body stance.
Chen is the oldest and starts at the feet and slowly moves up the body and into the hands. Yang is the most popular and focuses mainly on improving flexibility. Hao is considered the hardest and focuses mainly on controlling advanced movements, and Sun uses more footwork and flowing hand movements which almost resemble dancing.
“Tai Chi has increased my balance, leg strength and taught me how to move differently,” Kannon said. “This reduces the chance of falling or hurting my back. It also has taught me meditation that reduces stress and improves overall health.”
Kannon started student teaching under his Sifu or “master” in 2018 and has been teaching at West Shore Community College since 2021 and he just added classes at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts on Feb. 21.
“Through the forms you regain balance, leg strength, calmness resulting in better circulation and overall better health,” he said. “This can be done by any age or physical condition.”
The next round of classes Kannon will be hosting will start on April 24 at WSCC and he will also have a new class running April 11 through May 15 at LACA.
“Tai Chi is for any age and ability,” Kannon stated. “Each week, students progress through the Tai Chi frame (posture), walking, the 12-posture form and basic pushing hands. Continuing classes refine the forms, add more exercises or can move forward into more advanced forms.”
Anyone interested in signing up for future Tai Chi classes with Kannon can contact WSCC at 231-845-6211 or LACA at 231-845-2787.