CUSTER — The elementary school gym at Mason County Eastern was aflutter with activity Wednesday afternoon as fifth-graders tested out motorized paper planes to see how far they’d fly.
The students were working under the mentorship of Dustin Webb, a K-12 consultant for the Educational Technology Association, invited to MCE by fifth-grade science teacher Kathleen McDonald to help students address critical questions in early engineering curriculum.
“Our engineering question, or problem, was, how do you get a piece of paper to fly?” McDonald said. “You can build a paper airplane, but how do you get it to stay aloft, just with the engineering process?”
Students spent the morning trying to figure it out, folding paper airplanes in various models and flying them in the MCE High School library before moving over to the elementary gym to attach Power-Up motor propellers to the planes to see what impact they had on flight.
It’s all about the scientific method, according to McDonald.
“You test your hypothesis, you test your plane, you bring it back to the drawing board,” she said. “The engineering process says, examine the results. Then you adjust it, make a difference, and you do it again. And the engineering process just goes over and over as you keep improving things.”
Webb said he helped the students treat the activity as “kind of a science experiment.”
“The kids fold an airplane, they fly it … then they add the motor on and see which version of the plane flies farther,” he said. “Depending on how they folded the plane, it might help or it might hurt.”
As students cast their planes into the air, others on the measuring team scampered around with yardsticks to mark how far each plan flew.
Seven feet was about as far as they went.
Fifth-grader Alice Shoup said she thought her project went pretty well, but she hopes to make some improvements.
“I think I had too much power on it,” she said, adding that she’s going to try for a lighter build next time.
McDonald said the students have really enjoyed the engineering work.
“They’ve had a blast with it,” she said. “It’s something that really activated them.”
The next step is to examine what went right and what didn’t, compare the results of the different models, discuss what they learned and make adjustments.
Webb said he has “access to a lot of cool STEM activities for kids,” and he plans to return to MCE to let the kids work with some virtual-reality goggles that will help them learn about space.