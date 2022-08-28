The Twisted Sticks RC Club had its 2022 Summer Fun Fly Saturday at Hull Field on Chauvez Road just west of the Mason County Campground. Club members displayed and flew their planes, helicopters and quadcopters. They also let people try flying an RC plane using a buddy box training system. The club member controlled the take off and landing but turned over control of the plane once in the air to people willing to try.

