The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will soon host what two directors are hoping will be a new tradition in Ludington — a festival of 10-minute plays.
“Tales for the Stage,” a collection of eight short plays each written by Michigan playwrights, opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and continues with performances at the same time Friday and Saturday before concluding with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday in LACA’s performance hall gallery.
The festival features eight short plays. Area directors Rick Plummer and Maripat Allen are helming four each.
The plays were selected from 44 submissions by 28 playwrights, winnowed down by nationally and internationally known playwrights Mark Harvey Levine, Todd Olson and Julie Zeffarano.
“Tales for the Stage” includes “Five Miles Long, Two Hundred Feet High” by Allen; “Free Cat Thursday” by Janet Ehrlich Colson of Detroit; “Just Desserts” and “The Trouble With Cashews” by David MacGregor of Howell; “Algorithm & Blues” by Nicole L.V. Mullis of Battle Creek; “Johnah Doesn’t Get to Pet the Stingrays” by J. W. Price of Mount Pleasant; “I Can Fly” by Gary Sironen of Grand Rapids; and “Never Have I Ever (Loved Someone Like You)” by Chavala Ymker of Grand Rapids.
Plummer said he’s thrilled to be able to bring the playwrights’ stories to the LACA stage.
“We’re just so excited to bring these plays to the arts center, and so thankful to the arts center for hosting the event,” Plummer.
Though there are eight plays in total, Plummer said audiences shouldn’t be daunted about the notion of sitting through them all.
“They’re fast,” he said. “It’s a quick trip to the candy shop.”
Plummer said the plays each exhibit the same structure of traditional productions, only they’re more compact.
“All the plays have a conventional play structure — a beginning, a middle, an end,” he said. “There’s an arc of action for all the main characters – they go from point A to point B.
“… As a director you just need to be cognizant of the play structure and how the characters grow and mature, and make sure that your staging helps support your playwright’s ideas about the play — and there are some wonderful ideas at work here.”
Both Plummer and Allen commended the actors who’ve rehearsed for the festival over the last six weeks or so.
“The actors are phenomenal,” Allen said. “I’ve never worked with such a great group of actors before.”
The cast consists of Cadence Brown, Jeremy Engwall, LeAnna Engwall, Blade Gates, Michelle Kiessel, Michael Kimm, Kara Rose, Celina Shriver and Christopher Webb.
“The writers are going to be so pleased because (the actors) are really bringing them to life so well,” Allen said. “It’s really going to be an entertaining evening. … There’s some really hysterical comedies and some really moving, touching pieces.”
Both directors hope to turn the festival into an yearly event.
“We’re hoping it’s the first annual,” Allen said. “I think it’ll be really fun and build a following. 10-minute play festivals have become popular around the country in recent years and they’re popular for good reason. They’re a lot of fun, there’s something for everyone and it’s eight plays for the price of one.”
She added that theatergoers “will definitely have a good time.”
“I just think they’re going to be hugely entertained,” Allen said. “Some of the plays are really thought-provoking, there will be lots to discuss afterwards. … I guarantee that you will laugh out loud at some of these plays and be so moved by others.”
Tickets for the four performances are $15 in advance and are currently on sale at LACA, 107 S. Harrison St., or online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for $20.
Friday and Saturday’s performances will include a cash bar hosted by the Ludington Area Jaycees.
Visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org for more information.