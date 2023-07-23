CRYSTAL TWP. — A yellowish liquid was pumped through PVC piping running nearly the width of the north branch of the Pentwater River near the old, rusty and faded forest green bridge that carries North 120th Avenue toward Crystal Valley.
It’s not what you think.
The liquid — which is more of a brown syrupy color in its container was lampricide, and it was with the intention of killing the invasive species of sea lamprey in the Pentwater River system. Technicians began at 7 a.m. Saturday at the river crossing in Crystal Township near Major Produce.
The Pentwater River is considered one of the major producers of the invasive species on this side of Lake Michigan, said Lauren Freitas, the supervisory fish biologist for the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service out of the Ludington Biological Station.
“These are some of the best trout rivers in the state. Clear, cool water. Rocky, sandy bottom,” Freitas said.
“(It’s a) perfect spawning habitat in the river,” said Zak Allan, a member of the communications staff at the Great Lakes Fishery Commission. The commission is a joint effort of the American and Canadian governments along with state, provincial and tribal governments in the Great Lakes basin to researching the fishery of the Great Lakes as well as control sea lamprey.
Freitas said the office in Ludington oversees the entirety of the Lower Peninsula as well as along Lake Erie as far as New York and around Lake Michigan into Illinois. Another office in Marquette handles the U.S. side of Lake Superior and Wisconsin north along Lake Michigan.
It’s all in an effort to limit the invasive from the Atlantic Ocean that has the same traits of some of the key sport fish in the Great Lakes.
“Sea lamprey, they’re like salmon in that they swim upstream as adults, they spawn, lay eggs and then they die. When they mate, they make nests out of rocks, little horseshoe-shaped nests.”
The larvae or ammocoetes live in the sediment of the creek and riverbeds for 3-5 years, Freitas said, and that’s typically the sea lamprey that are targeted.
Before treating a river, a survey is conducted to see just how far the sea lamprey have reached into a river system. On the Pentwater River, larval or ammocoetes, were found of sea lamprey as far inland as Crystal Township as treatment was being carried out for the 10th time.
“No one is getting out. No one is escaping,” Freitas said.
That’s where Theresa Benton and Tarsis De La Cruz Garcia were. While both wore personal protection equipment including gloves and face shields, Benton was in the water measuring the lampricide concentrations as it was being pumped in. De La Cruz Garcia worked to make adjustments to what Benton was seeing in her measurements.
The crossing was about a mile to a half mile upstream from the last measurement of sea lamprey, Freitas said. Downstream, at the one-lane crossing on North 112th Avenue, a two-person crew of Samuel Preston and Eric Day were doing roughly the same as Benton and De La Cruz.
There, they were measuring how much the lampricide was being diluted as it made its way from North 120th Avenue. And it was there that another set up of PVC piping was set up. The pair had the task of making sure that additional lampricide was added to the river at their point to ensure it had the same effect as upstream.
The work began Saturday at that location at 11:30 a.m.
That’s also where little by little, the ammocoetes were starting to leave the sea lamprey nests and try to swim for safer ground. A few could be seen near the surface of the water near the bridge gasping for life.
“They’ll find any source of freshwater they can to survive,” Freitas said.
And it was at North 120th Avenue that lamprey were known to be.
“This site, this had in our surveys, the most sea lamprey in our system. This is a high density site for sea lamprey,” she said.
She said that around 4:30 to 5 p.m., it was expected to find piles of sea lamprey or they wind up as food for the fish in the system.
“Fish will gorge themselves, like trout. People are like, ‘You killed all the fish. They’re not biting.’ They’re not hungry. They’re full. It’s not good fishing today,” Freitas said. “The fish don’t bite as much when the lamprey are dying because they have their dinner right up to them.”
Further downstream, additional teams were set up to apply the lampricide, working on site for 12 hours straight — teams of technicians took over for others at the various sites.
“If we went from here and try to go down to Monroe Road, that’s about 15 miles. It’s not going to be equal down there,” she said. “We basically follow it down in 12-hour blocks.”
Treating a river brings in several variables. While the crews early Saturday afternoon were doing so near road crossings of the Pentwater River, it also takes working with landowners to gain access to treat. Another factor that plays into gauging how much lampricide to put in is the runoff from the farms that are in the watershed.
“The lethality of the chemical is based on the alkalinity and pH in a stream,” Freitas said. “The higher alkalinity and higher pH in a system, the more it’s going to take to kill lamprey. When you start adding runoff and fertilizers and things like that — and we see a lot of that in the Saginaw system, Lake Huron side — it can drive (things differently). Even with a little bit of rain, with no sunshine, the alkalinities, the pH, they crash.”
What that does is the 8 parts per million could move from minimally lethal to maximumly lethal. Lower water quality makes applying lampricide much more difficult for the crews.
The weather affects the application, too, whether it is sunny or cloudy, with rain or without.
Is the lampricide harmful to others outside of the targeted species? While the concentrated amount was enough that the technicians needed to where protection equipment, Freitas said animals or people that used the Pentwater River Saturday or at future locations for treatment should not be harmed.
“We’ve used the same lampricide since the 1950s. In this form, it looks like a lot, but we’re putting in 8 1/2 parts per million and there are no contact restrictions when we’re putting it in this river like this,” Freitas said. “Livestock can drink, pets can swim, people can continue their kayak and float trips.
“It’s a chemical, so what else can you say about it? But there has been no harm in the decades it’s been in use.”
Light helps to break it down, and it is biodegradable, she said, making the chemical one that doesn’t stay in a system forever.
Not all lamprey are bad. There are native lamprey that actually belong to the Great Lakes system, and can be hard to distinguish, Allan said.
“One of the reasons that some of these streams could be good producers is that they have a very healthy population of native lamprey,” he said. “That’s a signal to come home and hang out here.”
Freitas said the native lamprey are good for the environment.
There is also another positive that came from treating the Pentwater River than the last time it was treated in 2020.
“We were up to 126th, and we also had the Cedar Creek complex that was positive,” she said. “This year, we’re down to 120th, and Cedar Creek complex is negative. When we treat, it is 94-99% effective in killing the lamprey in the system.”
There are also limits to where the lampricide is put in. Wide river deltas — such as the Pentwater River where the two branches meet up or the bayou area of the Pere Marquette River — are too vast to treat, making the treatments taking place in areas that are not as marshy or wide.
Because the Pentwater River is one of those rivers that is treated a little more often than others — every three years — the crews get to know the river systems very well.
“We know the Pentwater River like the back of our hands at this point,” Freitas said.
After some initial treatments, the service found that the sea lamprey were still invading the Pentwater much more than Stony Creek to the south or the Lincoln River to the north.
“We rank those depending on how many sea lamprey they have over 100 millimeters long and the cost,” she said. “We take the amount of lamprey and essentially make it into a price per kill. How much does it cost to kill a sea lamprey over 100 millimeters in the Lincoln River? It just happened that our surveys in the Lincoln River, they’re all small. That would drive down that cost per kill, and that would put it down our rank list than another (river).
“We can leave it a few years because the lamprey are small, and they’re not going to leave yet. They have a couple season left… We try to treat whenever necessary.”
Very few rivers and streams are on a two-year cycle for treatment.
The service plans to treat the PM River in August and the Big Manistee River is another river that is on the schedule, and the PM River is on a two-year cycle. Other rivers receive lesser or no treatments, Freitas said. The Lincoln River in Mason County does not receive treatment as often. Rivers with dams also tend to not be treated as much, if at all, either.
There are some exceptions, though. While the South Branch of the Pentwater River typically does not get treated, the White River was treated above the dam in Hesperia for the first time recently, as far up stream as White Cloud, Freitas said.
“Hesperia dam historically prevents sea lamprey from getting any further,” she said. “But in 2020 there was flooding, so they got over. That’s why we had to treat in White Cloud this time. Flooding events can also, or damaged dams…”
In fact, the crews had to treat segments of tributaries of the Tittabawassee River north of the Sanford Dam with lampricide for the first time ever this year.
“The Tobacco River and the Molasses River were treated for sea lamprey because of those dam failures,” she said. “It shows that all it takes is a little give and sea lamprey will swim upstream… Two years before, we were at that dam, set up (for treatment).”
Once lampricide is put into a river system, the crews then will go back and survey various sites to determine not only if the lamprey are dead, but what other species may have been the victim, too.
Freitas and her team work out of the Ludington Biological Station, tucked away at 5050 Commerce Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
“It’s a massive program,” she said. “My hope is more people in our community know about us and the extent in which we work. It makes you proud to work in Mason County, too. This program is a jewel as far as invasive species management goes. There is no bigger integrative pest management program in the world than the one we’re running here.”