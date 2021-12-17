Councilors will consider approving a brownfield plan for apartment buildings proposed for 106 Laura Street, a grassy area south of Brill Manufacturing.
The plan would provide the developer a tax incentive in exchange for working with the state on an environmental assessment and clean-up of the site.
Four three-story apartment buildings totaling 94 units are planned for the site. Units will be a mixture of one-, two- and three-bedrooms. Garages, carports, in-unit laundry machines, exercise and community rooms and an on-site management office are planned.
The units are described as “workforce housing targeted at the missing middle of households who earn too much to qualify for Housing Tax Credit properties but cannot afford the higher end rents in the market.”
In exchange for cleanup work and other improvements, the city would only receive taxes on the property’s unimproved value for 10 years and 50% of its added value for two years.
Utility maintenance shake-up
Councilors will hold the first reading of an ordinance that would consolidate the Utility Maintenance Department into the Department of Public Works.
Utility Maintenance Department Superintendent Darryll Plamondon retired this month, and city staff determined that it would be more efficient to fold the departments together.
Doing so would require hiring an employee and promoting another, but should still save the city about $5,000, City Manager Mitch Foster wrote in a memo to the council.
Other business
The council will consider moving the First Ward polling place to the community room in city hall. The ward’s polling place is currently Lakeview Elementary School, which was sold and is awaiting demolition.
Councilors will also approve a number of end-of-year housekeeping items: setting annual salaries for the treasurer and clerk, appointing city attorneys, filling board seats and setting meeting dates.
City council will meet on the second and fourth Monday of each month in 2022 except for December, the same as this year.
Councilors will consider purchasing the playground equipment from Franklin Elementary School, also to be demolished, for $1.
The council will also:
- Consider ceasing use of yard waste bags from Republic Services;
- Approve an increase to some city employees’ weekly retirement savings contribution;
- Consider setting a $25 application fee for doing work in the city’s right-of-way;
- Consider allowing police officers to test into the role of sergeant after two years with the city;
- Consider adopting an ordinance allowing retail uses in both Waterfront Maritime 1 and 2 districts;
- Consider a $260,000 contract with Hardman Construction for repair of the Loomis Street breakwater; and
- Adopt a resolution honoring the more-than-50-year career of Ludington Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Ron Jabrocki and Lt. Fred Hackert. Hackert is retiring.