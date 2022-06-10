The Ludington City Council will consider approving millages to levy property taxes in the next calendar year when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
Millage rates for the Downtown Development Authority, general operations and refuse management will be reduced due to increased property values. The police pension millage rate is remaining the same.
Still, those millages are expected to bring in almost $163,000 more than they did this year due to overall increases to the city’s taxable value. The average Ludington taxpayer will see their bill increase by $33.49, according to the agenda packet.
The council is set to schedule two public hearings to override Truth in Taxation reductions to the DDA and operating millages.
Golf cart show
The council will consider greenlighting the city’s first golf cart show, a partnership between the Ludington Police Department, 102.7 WMOM and Jamesport Brewing Company.
The free event would take place from 5 to 8 p.m. July 1 in the social district on Foster Street between Rath Avenue and James Street, with a cart parade from Foster Street to Stearns Park after it’s over.
The point is to highlight the golf carts in the city, register golf carts and promote safety, according to Police Chief Tim Kozal. Plaques and downtown gift certificates would be awarded to winners in several competition categories.
Other business
The council will hold the first presentations for two ordinances that would rescind obsolete ordinances identified by the Ludington Police Department.
One obsolete ordinance concerns people younger than 21 refusing chemical breath analysis, which is no longer illegal for them to do. The other involves bicycle licensing, which Kozal said the department hasn’t done “for several years.”
The council will also hear a presentation on this year’s financial audit by Berthiaume & Company.
On Monday, the council will also consider:
- purchasing two ballistic shields for police for $3,850;
- approving a change order for $22,950 of more work on Harbor View Marina;
- rescinding two obsolete ordinances identified by the Ludington Police Department;
- amending the Republic Services contract to reflect several recently negotiated changes;
- approving an ordinance to regulate ADU size by the principal dwelling’s square footage, not footprint;
- approving a fire service agreement with Occidental Chemical Corporation;
- approving a special event permit for Ludington Bay Disc Golf Social on Sept. 2; and
- passing a resolution opposing a federal rule change that would require Michigan Works! to be staffed by state employees.