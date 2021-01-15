TCF Bank halted its plans to construct a building at 5646 West U.S. 10 after it announced a merger with Huntington National Bank in December.
The undeveloped piece of property on the corner of Jebavy Drive and U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township has sat vacant for years. But parts have been moving in the background, according to Kristin Lange, the township’s zoning administrator.
She said the property has been owned and maintained by a series of banks and kept as a part of several mergers.
Northwestern Bank developed a site plan and was issued a permit in 2011, but didn’t build. Then Chemical Bank acquired the property when it bought Northwestern in 2014.
Chemical Bank has wanted to build on it for the past three years. The plan was to construct a new building on the site and combine its two Ludington locations — the offices downtown and the drive-thru in Amber Township. Its building permit was approved in March 2020.
Though COVID-19 restrictions from the state temporarily paused construction work, the bank was still optimistic about having it complete by fall for a soft opening.
Then in August, Chemical Bank merged with TCF Bank.
“Right around when COVID-19 hit, they said they were ready (to build),” Lange said. “Then (in August), corporate-wise, they weren’t ready.”
But the changes weren’t over for the parcel on one of the busiest intersections in Ludington.
TCF Bank announced its merger with Huntington Bank on Dec. 13. With this latest merger, development will be on hold until the property’s future can be reassessed.
“TCF has temporarily put on hold the construction of the new building on Jebavy Drive pending the proposed merger with Huntington,” said Randi Berris, SVP and director of corporate communications. “After decisions are made regarding the future branch network of the combined company, we will provide an update on the plans for the Jebavy site.”
Lange said if Huntington, which TCF will be called as part of the merger, wants to build on the property, it will have to go back to the beginning because its site plan expired and the building permit was canceled in September.
“The developer kept in touch until August, but then we never heard back about renewing the site plan. It’s good for one year, and they didn’t ask for an extension, so it expired,” she said. “Now they will have to start all over again.”