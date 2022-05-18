A beloved teacher, public servant and someone that simply had to be moving all the time, Gene Jorissen is being remembered by family and friends following his death Monday. He was 79.
Jorissen taught at O.J. DeJonge Middle School in social studies classes for nearly three decades, but also was a longtime public servant. He formerly served on the Mason County board, was a longtime Pere Marquette Charter Township supervisor and even ran for state representative. Jorissen was a business owner, too, from the construction of a nine-hole course that is now 27 holes and called Lakeside Links to having Avenue’s End mini-mall and Gene’s Ventures bus touring company across the street from the House of Flavors and few more businesses in-between.
“He had to be busy,” said his wife Carolyn.
Being busy, though, was something where he still was involved with his family, and then some.
“He was a huge family man,” said his daughter Carrie. “Family was very important to him. He got to all of our sporting events my sister and I did. My children were raised here and my sister’s children were raised in Plymouth, Indiana. He got to as many of their events as he could.”
Gene and his wife Carolyn also fostered seven children over various lengths of time. In some cases, the couple was able to remain in contact with the children they were trying to help.
“For a few months, we got two sisters, but one went to her grandmother and the other stayed here. She married at White Pine Village and the reception was at our house. She’s over in Alma now,” Carolyn said. “We still see her. I still get a Mother’s Day card. It wasn’t always easy. They’re displaced. I can remember sitting up with the teenager, I’d be up talking to her much of the night. They looked to Gene, too. He was a good figure in their life, someone strong.”
Carolyn met Gene while the couple were attending college. After about a year and a half teaching in Utica, the couple made their way to Ludington where Gene taught at the middle school, giving lessons in social studies, history and government. It was at Ludington that he and Ross Donley worked to found the district’s eighth grade camp — something that continues to now.
He and Jim Quinlan taught history side-by-side in nearby classrooms for nearly their entire time teaching at Ludington Area Schools. Quinlan and Jorissen began a tradition of taking a group of students during the district’s spring break to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, and Washington.
“Gene and I said, we’ve got this bus for the basketball team to play River Rouge, let’s see if we can take the kids out to Gettysburg,” Quinlan said. “We did it for years. After he retired, that’s exactly what he did, we would take (people) on trips (with Gene’s Ventures)…
“Gene would always say to me, he was the straight main and I’d be color. I was right off the wall. He would always say, as we’d be talking and monitoring kids, and when we would duck in the classroom, he’d say, ‘It sounds like drama,’ and I would say, ‘It’s theater.’”
Quinlan said while he was often cracking up the kids, it was Jorissen who organized everything for the trips. It was something appreciated by Mark Boon, who was an administrator within the district at the time.
“He was always prepared. He was well organized. He worried about kids whether in (eighth grade) camp or classes. He loved kids. He got along good with staff. He was always interested in that longtime learning and lifelong learning. He was a history buff. He wanted kids to understand the importance of it. He just made you want to learn about history,” Boon said. “The more you talked to him, he almost had me talked into going to Gettysburg.”
That convincing proved to be a two-way street, too. Jorissen became a driver’s training instructor, something Boon still works with today, and Boon said Jorissen learned to enjoy the different arena of teaching.
“I think he kind of enjoyed it,” Boon said. “At first, he was a bit hesitant. You’re always going to see improvement. You really see the improvement, and the kids really enjoy it. It’s one the classes where the kids look forward to it. It’s easier than a regular classroom.”
And perhaps another step beyond the classroom was acting as the eighth grade cheerleading coach for a year, Carrie said.
Gene Jorissen was a Republican, something recognized by both Quinlan and Boon. With Quinlan and Jorissen with opposite views, they were more complimentary and the differences were something that aided in their working relationship over the years, Quinlan said. Boon appreciated that Jorissen listened no matter what.
“He was a good ambassador to the school and community,” Boon said. “He was politically involved, but he never crossed the line whatever it was. He was always willing to sit and talk, and he never brought up bad issues.”
If anything, it was Jorissen’s need to be in constant motion that helped him in working with Pere Marquette Township to help improve Suttons Landing off of the Pere Marquette River in PM Township. The township hall expanded in his time serving, and the fire department’s building was constructed near Sixth Street. And the township began the First Street Industrial Park with Jorissen serving as township supervisor.
Not only was a teacher and a public servant, but he proved to be business-savvy. In the late 1970s, he and two cousins owned the Bushel Basket — what was then sold to become the Ludington store of Orchard Market. After retiring from public service, he started Gene’s Ventures and Avenue’s End mini-mall. Gene’s Ventures did quite a bit — from taking guests to Detroit Tigers games to showing investors in the Lake Winds Energy Park in Mason County to long distance trips to New York and South Dakota.
Carrie said her dad was a dedicated Christian, and loved attending St. Paul United Methodist Church in Riverton Township. He was involved there as well with the Ludington Optimist Club and the Mason County Historical Society. When Carolyn and Gene moved to Astera, Florida, he became involved with groups there, too.
Through it all, Jorissen seemed to have an unending reservoir of optimism, his family said.
“He was optimistic. Many times, he told me that I wasn’t as optimistic as he was but we’ve got to try this,” Carolyn recalled. “He would say that my glass is half full not half empty. He saw things as they happen and always in a optimistic way. He was an optimist for sure.”
A full obituary for Gene Jorissen will be in a future edition. A celebration of life is planned for June 6, according to the family.