Competitively showing rabbits takes patience, dedication and love. Dozens of kids ranging from the ages of 5 to 18 adoringly cuddled their pet rabbits against their chests.
Abigail Ashley, 15, held her handsome New Zealand Rhinelander rabbit, Eden, against her chest with one arm. This is her first time competitively showing rabbits. She said she was more excited than nervous.
She appeared confident in her crisp, white, long-sleeved collared shirt and black slacks. Her long brown hair was braided back away from her face.
According to Ashley, the most surprising part of preparing for the competition was studying for the technical questions.
“It’s a lot of practicing for the questions,” she said. “The questions are about the different breeds of rabbits according to the American Rabbit Breeders’ Association guidelines.”
