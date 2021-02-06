Several upgrades to the county’s technology will be considered at the regular meeting of the Mason County Board of Commissioners scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Mason County Airport’s conference room.
The board will consider using funds from the Equipment Replacement Fund for a new phone system for the county.
In a memo to Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky, Diane Englebrecht, the county’s director of information technology, stated the current ShoreTel system server was installed in 2014, and the replacement for the system was scheduled to take place in 2019.
“The system has been consistently having issues… Part of the issues are related to the age of the server and others are related to the age of the software,” Englebrecht wrote.
Englebrecht recommended the county go with IT Right for the server portion of the work in the amount of $5,862.50, with using configuration and software from MOSS at a cost of $1,900 for a total of $7,782.50. The estimated replacement cost was $8,300.
Englebrecht stated that there would be “rolling downtime” that would last half of a day, and she planned to schedule with ShoreTel users to minimize the disruptions.
Englebrecht also is requesting a new file and print server for the county’s computer network. The server was put into place in 2015 with a replacement year of 2020. IT Right’s bid for replacement and installation is for $8,071.25. The budget for the replacement is $10,000. The server is expected to last five to seven years and will have six gigabytes of space.
In a third request, Englebrecht is requesting 18 switches at a cost of $10,560.
Airport engineering
Mason County Airport Manager John O’Connor is requesting that the county approve engineering work as it relates to the 2019 Airport Layout Plan Phase 2 Project.
The contract is with C&S Companies of Livonia, and is in the amount of $4,500.
Other business
The board will also consider:
• approving a contract with J. Ranck Electric for maintenance of the airport;
• appointing Scott Biggs to the Mason County Hospital Finance Authority Board;
• appointing either Charles Lange or Megan Tresnak to the Mason County Planning Commission;
• appointing Tom Tenner as a fire representative alternate to the Mason/Ocean 911 Board of Directors;
• approving a request that would allow Robert Allard to serve on the Mason County Board of Public Works and work at the drain commission in accordance with the Incompatible Offices Act, where a county has 40,000 or fewer residents;
• allowing the circuit court to hire a temporary worker because a full-time staff member is off for medical leave;
• approving the purchase of three computer monitors for the treasurer’s office out of the Equipment Replacement Fund.