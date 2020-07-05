FILER TOWNSHIP — The Manistee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Saturday morning where an 18-year-old woman died as a result of her injuries.
According to a press release from Sheriff Ken Falk, a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 20-year-old Scottville person was traveling west on Merkey Road when it lost control and went off the south side of the road around 3:49 a.m. Saturday.
The vehicle rolled over and struck a utility pole, and it continued to slide down an embankment.
Sydney Jade Riggs, 18, was a passenger in the vehicle. According to the press release, Riggs was not wearing a seat belt and we ejected from the vehicle during the crash. She was transported to Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital for treatment, but later died.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the accident, according to the release.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Filer Township Fire Department, Manistee Police Department, Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Tribal Police, the Michigan State Police and North Flight EMS.