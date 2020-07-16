Making sure anglers and other mariners out on Lake Michigan have a safer trip got a bit better Monday when a temporary weather buoy was set by the Ludington Charter Boat Association in conjunction with the University of Michigan and the Cooperative Institute for Great Lakes Research.
“Every year, for the last eight to 10 years, there has been a weather buoy. It gives the wave height, surface temperature and the regular buoy gives temperature intervals to the bottom,” said Gary Smith, the president of the Ludington Charter Boat Association. “Because of COVID-19 and the protocols of the government agencies, (the regular one) could not be deployed. It’s scheduled to be deployed now at the end of July.”
Russ Miller assisted getting the temporary buoy out there Monday, and it’s assisting not only the fishermen, charter captains and others with knowing the wave heights, wind speed and surface temperature, but it’s also aiding the decision-making each day with the Ludington Offshore Classic, Smith said.
“Russ did great. We were able to get this affordable one, a smaller one, and it can track wave height and surface temperature,” Smith said, later adding, “This one is temporary until they place the full-blown one in the last week of July.”
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will be putting its buoy out there later this summer. NOAA coordinates the deployment, and the anchor itself weighs 800 pounds, Smith said.
The need for a buoy assists first with boaters’ safety, he said, and the temperature readings assist with the folks out fishing on Lake Michigan. Smith navigated to the location of where to anchor the temporary buoy with Dave Smith deploying it Monday.
To get information from the buoy, the web address is https://glbuoys.glos.us/SPOT-0648.