A jury of nine women and three men heard testimony Wednesday afternoon for about 2 1/2 hours in a case involving allegations of resisting and obstructing an officer and other allegations in 51st Circuit Court in Ludington.
Shawn Michael Babcock, 44, is on trial for two felony charges of assaulting/resisting/obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle without insurance and operating a vehicle while his license was suspended, revoked or denied.
The incident took place on Aug. 31, 2021, on Limouze Street east of Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Mason County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Claveau testified that he was informed by Ludington Police Officer Jared Versluis that he saw Babcock behind the wheel of a Jeep Liberty pulling a boat, and Versluis said Babcock had a suspended license.
Claveau said he looked up Babcock on his in-car laptop computer to confirm the license suspension, and he also radioed into the Mason-Oceana Central Dispatch to confirm the details of what he saw on his screen. He also worked with Deputy Brad Becker at two points of Nelson Road to see if they could spot Babcock.
The vehicle was not owned by Babcock, but by another individual.
The vehicle that Babcock was reportedly in passes Claveau’s police cruiser driving north on Nelson Road as shown from the dashcam video of the car.
When Claveau’s police vehicle arrives with its lights on, Babcock is shown to be outside his vehicle and both Claveau and Deputy Brad Becker ask Babcock to stop where he is. Babcock was between the SUV and the boat trailer when the deputies were working to detain him.
“I told him he was suspended, that he was detained and he needs to put his hands behind his back,” Claveau said.
Babcock reacts in the audio of the dashcam video of Becker that he believed he passed his test and that he did not have a suspended license.
“I’m not resisting,” Babcock said in the audio. “I’m not suspended.”
Later, he said, “I didn’t know I was suspended.”
Claveau said that Babcock became tense as Claveau attempted to handcuff Babcock by first restraining both of Babcock’s arms. Claveau said Babcock was not complying with bringing his hands together behind his back.
Claveau also reviewed Secretary of State driver’s information when prompted by the attorneys. According to the information provided, Claveau said the SOS report indicated that Babcock’s license was suspended indefinitely as of Feb. 9, 2021.
The video of Claveau’s dashcam showed Becker’s cruiser parked roughly alongside the vehicle driven by Babcock.
“I activated my lights when I confirmed that it was indeed Shawn in the driver’s seat,” Becker said.
At first, Becker testified that he believed he got out of his vehicle before Babcock did. However, after reviewing video, Becker said that Babcock left his vehicle first.
"It looks like he got out first," Becker said. "He was getting out of his vehicle when I clicked on my lights."
The trial is scheduled to continue Thursday morning.