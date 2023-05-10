The civil trial of Lake Michigan Carferry versus DeBoer Baumann and Company LLC continued in 51st Circuit Court Wednesday with testimony heard from Sarah Spore, general manager of LMC, and Don Clingan, former LMC vice president.
The trial also lost its seventh juror Wednesday morning. A civil trial is only required to have six jurors, as opposed to a criminal trial which has a 12-person jury, plus a 13th, who is excused by the court at the end of the trial before deliberations begin.
One of the jurors brought up the concerns on her own Wednesday morning and was called into the courtroom out of the presence of the other jurors. She told the court before being seated on the jury Tuesday that she had worked at LMC as the gift shop manager.
Wednesday, she told Judge Susan Sniegowski that she worked at LMC when Paul Piper, former LMC accountant, was fired, and that she had “heard a lot of things” that she felt, upon more thought last night, might prejudice her to come to her own conclusions and not be unbiased.
After a brief side-bar with the two attorneys, the judge came back and excused the juror.
“I’m glad you brought this question up to me,” the judge told the juror. “It makes us see how seriously you take your job as a juror. That’s what we want.”
Spore was the first witnesses called to the stand Wednesday. Although not a certified public accountant, she does have a masters degree in business administration and is very familiar with working with figures and finances. She was hired when the owners became suspicious that something might be amiss in the way Piper was handling the companies money.
She said the first thing she discovered was that Piper was using the “masked check” technique of writing a check to himself or his company and then change who they were made out to before they went to the bank.
Because Piper had complete control, he could get away with this, Spore said. Most of the checks were made out for marine insurance and really were for himself. The company owed at least $70,000 for back payroll taxes and there were over $250,000 in outstanding loans to employees that were not being paid.
Spore estimated the Badger’s loss to be $3.3 million because of Piper.
Piper was convicted by a federal judge in September of 2020 and ordered to serve 63 months in prison for defrauding the former owners of the Badger. The Badger and the tug barge operations were sold to Interstate Holding Company in December 2020, now called Interlake Steamship Co.
During the rebuttal questions by DeBoer’s attorney Jeffrey Hengeveld of Plunket Cooney, he asked Spore if there were any procedures in place to prevent this kind of thing. She said there wasn’t any then but that there is now. And even though it was suggested to LMC by DeBoer in 1995 to put those kind of things in place, it was never done.
“And those things are not the responsibility of DeBoer to put in place are they?” he asked.
Spore said no.
Spore said the FBI became involved in the investigation. One of the things they discovered was no one was looking at the monthly statements from the bank and comparing the canceled checks to the statement.
Piper never furnished any monthly financial statements to the business either.
But even though DeBoer suggested these checklist things be done in the 1995 letter that accompanied the audit, Spore said the firm did nothing to help ensure those items were accomplished
“Once we had switched auditing companies, the new company was constantly asking us if they could give us some help to get these things place,” she added.
Clingan said he joined LMC because of his relationship with Charles Conrad.
“He was the savior of the car ferry here,” Clingan said. “He bought the Badger when she was in bad shape after she was abandoned when the C&O stopped the cross-lake rail service for freight trains here. Even though Conrad lived in Holland, he bought the car ferry.
“It was bad around here at the time,” Clingan said. “It was the ‘80s and people couldn’t find work. There wasn’t any jobs on the Badger until she was refurbished.”
Clingan went on to tell about how they did fulfill the dream of Charles Conrad and the Badger was rechristened in a ceremony in 1992.
He spoke about the scare that the Muskegon-based Lake Express put into them when she started operating.
“And they did take about 30% of our business,” he said.
“What it all comes down to is that the money Piper stole from us hurt us,” Clingan said. “It hurt us because we couldn’t do some maintenance things that need to be done, and we couldn’t do what we wanted to do to enhance the customer experience. It just really made a mess for us.”
The trial is scheduled to continue Thursday.