2022 Western Michigan Fair Homemaker of the Year

David Bossick | Daily News

The placers for the 2022 Western Michigan Fair Homemaker of the Year are, in front with trophy, Homemaker of the Year Julie Tews; back row, from left, sixth place Debra Weaver, fifth place Della St. Louis, third place Casey Leese, fourth place Helga Hendrickson and second place Jeanne Knuth.

PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Julie Tews enjoys painting and floraculture, and she used a might mix of those skills to be named the Western Michigan Fair’s 2022 Homemaker of the Year Wednesday evening at the Mason County Fairgrounds in Pere Marquette Township.

