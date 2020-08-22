The Ludington City Council will be considering the adoption of text changes to the zoning ordinance when it meets via the video-conference application Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
To join the meeting via Zoom, use the code 844 8988 1490. The public may also listen to and speak during public comment while on the telephone by calling (312) 626-6799 and using the same code for users on Zoom.
Two text changes are back before the council, this time for adoption. One of the text changes allows for adaptive reuse of existing buildings while the other is allowing for conversions in the R2A district.
On Tuesday, the city council hosted a committee of the whole meeting with the city’s planning commission to discuss the text changes. No discussion took place about the adaptive reuse, but there were several comments in regard to allowing for conversions in the R2A district with a special land use permit.
The council of the whole meeting was spurred on because of questions that were raised during the first reading of the text changes during the Aug. 10 meeting.
Other business
A change in parking on West Ludington Avenue is back before the city council after it was removed from the previous meeting’s agenda. Ludington Police Chief is requesting that diagonal parking be put into place on the avenue between North Lakeshore Drive and Stearns Outer Drive. In a memo to the council, eight parking spaces would be made available through the change.
The council will consider a pair of bids for the fishing pier at Copeyon Park. Fleis & Vandenbrink is recommending the city hire Hardman Construction to build the pier at a cost of $123,000. The other bidder was Anlaan Corporation at a cost of $265,000.
The council will consider having a special assessment for sidewalk repair at two locations. One assessment is at 402 E. Danaher St. to remove and replace 100 square feet of 4-inch sidewalk. The estimated cost of the project is $815 plus the cost of the special assessment proceedings estimated at $250, and the assessment to the owner would be 75 percent of the total cost of the proposed improvement. The portion recommended to be paid by the city would be the remainder.
The other assessment is at 306 N. Harrison St. to remove and replace 50 square feet of 4-inch sidewalk with the same 75-25 percent split between the property owner and the city. The estimated cost of the project is $465 plus $250 in special assessment proceedings.
The Ludington Petunia Parade is requesting the use of Rotary Park from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11, for a Petunia Dollar Drop. In an email to the city, Wally Cain wrote that those who wish to donate to the organization will be able to do so in a drive-up fashion near the band shell on Lewis Street. The petunias, he wrote, are scheduled to be removed on Saturday, Sept. 12.