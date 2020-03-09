AMBER TWP. — Attendees were dressed for the red carpet Saturday night as members of the community came to support the 25th annual Community Auction hosted by the Mason County Central Educational Foundation and the Ludington and Scottville Chamber of Commerce.
The outfits were certainly fitting for the event as this year’s theme was “Lights, Camera, Auction!” Many dressed in a tux or dress, while one pair of guests came dressed as Captain Hook and Wendy from “Peter Pan.”
Year in and year out, this event proves to be one of the biggest fundraisers put on by the educational foundation and chamber of commerce, as the event brought in a little more than 300 attendees and raised more than $40,000 in sale items, admission and raffle tickets.
