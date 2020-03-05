The 29th annual Family AfFair is coming up on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mason County Central High School in Scottville.
The annual event draws dozens of businesses, nonprofits and government agencies together to provide a day of fun to area families, complete with activity booths, food, games and more.
Organizer Angie Taylor stated on Tuesday that this year’s event feature more than 75 groups — the largest number of participants in the history of the event.
She said the event is “a wonderful day to celebrate family by spending a day having a great time with your children or grandchildren.”
The theme for this year's event? "Kindness is Contagious."
“If you haven’t attended in the past, this is a great year to start,” Taylor wrote. “Every year, hundreds of people from area businesses and community agencies in our surrounding counties get together to provide a whole day of fun for local families. The event takes place at Mason County Central School High School and is completely free to attend.”
Participating groups will offer hands-on activities, snacks, bags containing information about their organizations, a bounce house, and more.
“You and your family will be amazed at the variety of activities and fun available,” she stated. “Photo booths, arts and crafts, obstacle courses and balloon art will be available … And be sure to look out and smell for the popcorn as you tour the entire building.”
Activities will take place in classrooms and in the school’s two gymnasium areas. Judges will circulate incognito, deciding on who will get the award for the Most Interactive Booth this year.
Last year’s award went to the Spectrum Health of Ludington and the Veggie Van of Greater Grand Rapids.
Each family will leave with free entrance goodies, so make sure you use the front entrance of Mason County Central High School. Also remember to sign up for a door prize from one of our many community businesses in the surrounding areas of Manistee, Lake, Oceana and Mason counties.
“You’ll find something for everyone at the 29th annual Family AfFair,” Taylor said.
Everyone is welcome, with or without children — though children who attend must be accompanied by an adult.