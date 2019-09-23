VICTORY TWP. — This fall semester, West Shore Community College (WSCC) welcomed its first — and currently only — international student attending classes on campus.
The student is a 17-year-old girl from Bangkok, Thailand, named Natakanya Sitthanavithan. She goes by the Thai nickname “Phare,” which is pronounced like “pear.” She arrived in America on Aug. 23, and she started college Aug. 26.
“The first day, I was so excited, and a little bit scared,” Phare told the Daily News, “but now I’m getting used to it.”
There are a lot of logistics involved in enrolling international students at the college, said WSCC Dean of Student Services Chad Inabinet, who heads the new program. A major factor is finding housing for the students, since the community college doesn’t have dorms, so other living arrangements have to be made.
Fortunately, Phare already had a host family eager to have her live with them again; and for Phare it felt important for her to come back.
“I missed everyone here,” Phare said.
