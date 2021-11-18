Scottville’s annual Thanksgiving dinner for seniors is making its return after a year off, but it’s going to look a bit different this time around.
The senior dinner is set to take place from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Optimist Hall, 105 Green St., just to the north of West Shore Bank in downtown Scottville. Because the Optimist Hall building is still without heat after sustaining some damage during the summer thunderstorms, the dinner will be held in a drive-thru capacity.
“It’s a longstanding tradition with a very non-traditional twist this year,” said Bill Kerans, director of the Scottville Area Senior Center, which is overseeing the dinner. “We’re going to do it as a drive-up, take-out meal.”
There will be signs outside the Optimist Hall showing people where to park, and diners will be greeted by a volunteer who will help people line up and ask about how many meals are needed.
The dinners will then be retrieved from inside the Optimist Hall and brought out to seniors in their cars.
As for the servers and how they’ll stay warm, Kerans said, “We’re gonna wear our winter coats, I guess … And hope for good weather.”
The meal will feature plenty of traditional Thanksgiving favorites.
The senior center has gathered more than 20 full turkeys for the dinner — some of which were donated by Shop-N-Save — along with a host of fixings and trimmings.
As always, the meals will be prepared by the food service staff at Mason County Central, under Mary Ann Nielsen, food service director.
“Mary Ann’s going to cook all those turkeys up, so we’ll have sliced turkey, potatoes, gravy and veggies — squash and maybe something else,” Kerans said. We’ll start serving it at noon and we’ll serve until the food runs out.”
Though it won’t be the same indoor community meal many are used to, Kerans said it’s good to have the event back in any format, after the COVID-19 pandemic led to a full cancellation of the meal in 2020.
“We’re just glad to be able to restart this tradition after a one-year suspension due to COVID. And even though we still have problems with COVID, this (drive-thru) is another way to avoid any contact that would be a problem,” Kerans said. “We’re looking forward to doing this and next year hopefully we’ll be back inside.”
The first-come, first-served Thanksgiving meal will, as always, be for seniors only.
“It’s meant to be a special event for seniors, and I think everyone will have a nice dinner,” Kerans said.
The senior Thanksgiving dinner was hosted and organized by the Optimist Club. The Optimists still co-sponsor the event, but in 2019 they reached out to the senior center to ask for help. At the time, the group was in the process of negotiating the sale of the building and grounds to Scottville’s Downtown Development Authority at the time.
The DDA and the Optimists, MCC and Synergy Broadcasting are each helping to sponsor this year’s meal.