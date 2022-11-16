Turkey, mashed potatoes and trimmings will be served at the annual senior Thanksgiving dinner Sunday in Scottville.
The pick-up meal service is sponsored by the Scottville Area Senior Center, with dinners prepared by the Mason County Central food service department. Dinner will be served from noon to 2 p.m. at the former Scottville Optimist Hall building on Green Street.
After running out of meals in 2021, organizers are making some tweaks to this year’s event to help ensure that everyone who stops by will have food to take home.
“We’re going to ask people to limit pick-up to two meals per car — one, or up to two,” said Bill Kerans, executive director of the senior center. “If they need more than that they should have the other people come with them (in separate cars).”
Kerans said the changes are being made to avoid leaving out any of the hundreds of seniors who’ve come to rely on the early Thanksgiving event.
“We’re trying to be able to stretch our food out so we can accommodate as many people as possible because last year … we still had people in line when the food ran out,” he said. “They were disappointed and we were, too.”
Last year’s dinner served about 200 people, according to Kerans — he said the senior center is “hoping to do at least that many this year, if not more.”
The center purchased additional supplies this time around, expecting another high turnout.
“We bought a few more turkeys this year,” Kerans said. “We ordered them early just to make sure we have them on hand. They’re being stored at Mason County Central and they should be ready to go.”
MCC’s food service department will supervise “all the cooking and packaging” of the meals from inside the Optimist Hall building.
“Lois Cole from the food service is kind of in charge of getting the meals together,” Kerans said. “We’re going to be serving turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing and a vegetable.”
Outside, there will be volunteers from the senior center, West Shore Bank, Smith & Eddy Insurance and the Scottville Downtown Development Authority, greeting drive-up visitors and making trips to and from the side door of the building to retrieve meals and take them out to the cars.
Kerans said there are more than enough volunteers to serve the food, but the event could use some help with supervising traffic.
The senior center is asking that seniors stick to a specific route, going from Main Street to First Street, then onto Reinberg Avenue to Green Street, which leads to the Optimist Hall building.
“That way we’ll keep things flowing in one direction and not have back-up on U.S. 10,” Kerans said.
The City of Scottville is providing cones to set up a lane for traffic. Those interested in volunteering to direct traffic should contact Kerans at (231) 757-4705.