Buttersville Campground was buffeted by high winds in last night’s storm, knocking down three trees, flooding at least one tent and launching awnings, canopies, chairs and tarps into the air.
Camper Michael Heath said he was watching black clouds and lightning cross Lake Michigan around 10 p.m. By the time he got back to his camper, “it was here,” he said, and high winds swirled the campground for 20-30 minutes.
Winds were recorded at 90.6 miles per hour at 10:17 p.m., with a gust of 105.1 miles per hour, by Mark Wloch, who operates a weather station on South Lakeshore Drive. Power hadn’t been restored to the camp Wednesday morning.
It was “hell on wheels,” said camper Donna Van Dam, who was packing to leave with her family this morning.
No one was hurt, and the downed trees didn’t hit anything but the ground.
But one fallen pine narrowly missed a golf cart, a car, a trailer — and a tent with five of camper James Piotrowski’s grandchildren.
“If it had gone a little farther the other way, they’d have been wiped out,” Piotrowski said.
Jason Fox, a nearby camper, said the family moved the tent from the spot the tree fell just days ago. He said the storm was “pretty gnarly” and that the winds seemed to be “rotating.”
“You just started seeing people’s canopies flying by,” Fox said. “Some people were lucky to be alive, I believe.”
Campers along the lakeshore seemed to take the brunt of the gusts, but it wasn’t much safer along the treeline.
Heath said he stopped camping along the lake to avoid “pretty rough” winds, which he believes are intensified by the shoreline’s bluff. Still, this morning he was helping his neighbor clean up a tent the wind had carried 30 feet up into a tree.
The tent fell on its own last night after the wind died down, leaving a mangled frame covered in canvas.
Camper Don Kirksey spent the morning cleaning up his yard in Muskegon before coming up to check on his camper. As he drove in, he saw “all the twisted trees up the road,” then got to work raking fallen limbs into a pile, looking on the bright side.
“We’re enjoying this beautiful sanctuary up here,” Kirksey said. “You’ve just got to live with the storms.”
While he straightened up his campsite, Danny Ledbetter said there wasn’t anything to do but “take cover.”
“It was no picnic,” Ledbetter said. “That wasn’t camping. Scary.”
Park Ranger Michelle Hanson said the storm was unlike anything she’s seen in her 13 years with the park. Heath, the camper, said the storm picked up with a speed he’d never seen in his 68 years.
One downed tree landed near the camp’s playground, said park ranger Jenna Keson. Camp staff cleared the last tree, which had fallen next to an unoccupied camper, with the help of the township’s parks and public works departments.
With the power out at the township office, Jerry Bleau, supervisor of Pere Marquette Charter Township, was there to help, too.
“Everybody’s got to be vigilant when it comes to these campgrounds and trees,” Bleau said. “We got lucky so far. Let’s hope we keep it that way.”
Bleau told the Daily News what he knew of work being done across the township.
“Sutton’s Landing was blocked in — had a tree across the road. DPW’s clearing that,” Bleau said. “DPW took care of Lakeshore Drive — bunch of trees down blocking the road. (DPW superintendent) Andy Larr informed that he’s got that done, he’s checking all the dead-end roads and just cleaning stuff up, making sure things are safe.”
Buttersville Campground wasn’t the only one in the area to take some damage. At the Mason County Campground, a fallen white pine damaged three trailers, puncturing one of the roofs.