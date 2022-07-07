The 20th annual Ludington Offshore Classic Fishing tournament will again pit the skills of captains, a variety of anglers and weather conditions to bring home a box filled with fish weighing enough to be crowned this year’s champions.
“We are kind of considered the premier tournament on the lakeshore,” Brandy Miller, president/CEO of the Ludington and Scottville Chamber of Commerce, said about being able to spot-light Ludington and its fishing heritage.
“We have a great event but also because fishing in Ludington is an experience and typically people catch some big fish and that has a lot to do with our natural climate here. We are known as a fishing community here, and people come to have that experience. To be able to highlight that for a week is just another opportunity to spread the word.”
The six day tournament, which hosts five tournaments, is one of the biggest on Lake Michigan.
The first day of fishing will take place on Tuesday, July 12, with the Big Boy’s tournament. The two-day event will start at 6 a.m. with a shotgun start. Boats must be inside the Ludington pier head by 2 p.m. to be eligible to weigh in their catch. Weigh-in at Waterfront Park parking lot is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Miller said the weigh-in for the tournament will look similar to the last two years.
“We will still have the drive through weigh-in but we are planning to have all of the awards and captains’ meetings in person,” she said. “It is kind of a hybrid to pre-COVID. People really liked the drive through weigh-in. It will look very similar to the last two years.”
On Wednesday, the Big Boy’s will conclude and the team with the most points will be crowned champion and the top prize money will be awarded.
Miller said the Big Boy’s is the all pro anglers, there is a larger registration fee for this tournament but this one offers bigger prizes.
“We typically have between 30 to 35 boats participate in this event.”
This year Thursday will be called the Ludington Legends tournament, according to Miller.
In the past years Thursday’s event has been known as the Ruboy Shoot-out, named in honor of Pete Ruboyianes, a well known charter captain in Ludington.
In the same event it has been renamed to honor some of our other captains who have passed and change of sponsors, according to Miller.
“Dreamweaver was the event sponsor of our Thursday Ruboy tournament, but they are presenting sponsor for the tournament,” Miller said. “We just renamed the tournament to the many local captains who have passed.”
Friday will be the Youth tournament and the Ladies tournament. Weigh-in for the youth tournament begins at 1 p.m. on Friday.
The weekend will conclude with the Pro/Am event. With weigh-ins both days at 2 p.m. and awards on Sunday following the weigh-in.
Miller said six days of good weather conditions is always the hope.
“We did have to cancel a day last year,” she said. “We always hope we get everybody out to have a great experience.”
Part of fishing is the adventure of the weather, but the chamber wants everyone to have an enjoyable and safe experience, she added.
Miller said registration for each event is still open and it will continue to be until noon the day before the event. Registration online can be done at https://www.offshoreclassic.com/registration/