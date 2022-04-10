MANISTEE — The Accidentals warmed up a nearly sold-out Ramsdell Theater on a chilly Friday night with two sets of original songs, many from new albums and EPs recorded during the uncertain months of the COVID-19 pandemic that ground live music performances to a halt.
Song-writers, vocalists and multi-instrumentalists Sav Buist and Katie Larson along with drummer Michael Dause who comprise the trio were joined Friday by bassist and guitar player Patty PerShayla of Patty PerShayla and the Mayhaps for The Accidentals’ pandemic-delayed return to the Ramsdell.
Buist and Larson, who met in high school in Traverse City and are both Interlochen Arts Academy graduates, took turns introducing songs, often explaining the inspiration or origin behind their increasingly acclaimed song-writing. They had presented a songwriting clinic to local students the day before the show. Some Accidentals’ songs are touching, some poignant and some, like “Sleeve” which Larson described as a “break-up song” for her lost favorite jacket, burst out in high-energy fun.
The introductions offered a glimpse into Buist and Larson’s writing process and showcased the many songwriters they have collaborated with, including folk legend Tom Paxton.
Like many acts returning to the stage for live performances after being sidelined by the pandemic, Buist and Larson thanked the crowd and expressed their joy at performing for a live audience filling a theater.
It was a night that also saw Mason County native and now Nashville-based Chloe Kimes and her band headlining a three-act show at the Mitten in Ludington and saxophonist Otis Murphy performing in Hart. Monday evening at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Jackson Road, in Hart, the WSCC Community Concert Choir with the chancel and bell choirs of the United Methodist Church are in concert. Live music is back.
The Accidentals kept busy during the pandemic shutdown performing daily noon live events, and writing and recording. They had lots to talk about with their fans Friday night.
In introducing a new song, “Eastern Standard Time,” Buist joked that Congress made it irrelevant by voting to go to Daylight Savings Time all year just two weeks after the song was released. Now, people can look at the song as The Accidentals capturing a bit of history, she said.
The Accidentals’ music is impossible to pigeonhole. Some of it rocks. Some, like the song “Wildfire” which topped the folk music charts for a while, is clearly folk. With electric cellos and violins at times adding a symphonic quality, The Accidentals mesmerized, too. And they spiced it up with a bit of jazz, too, riffing off Chick Corea and Return to Forever’s “Spain” in a pre-encore energy blast.
The night ended with The Accidental’s signature love song to Michigan, “Michigan and Again.”
The Manistee crowd went out into the cold as snow flurries spitted into the darkness warmed by the song, the music and a night of enjoying The Accidentals in concert.