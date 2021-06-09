SCOTTVILLE — The construction of a performing arts center at Mason County Central was on just about everyone’s mind during a public forum Tuesday to gather input about the school district’s facility needs.
“The beat keeps going and it’s getting louder and louder in the community,” Superintendent Jeff Mount said about a potential on-campus auditorium.
MCC is planning to seek a bond for facility improvements in May 2022 and Tuesday’s forum was the first step toward gathering community feedback to inform the district’s goals and priorities as it moves forward.
Mount talked to school board trustees, teachers, administrators and a few members of the public about the bond process and the needs of the district.
MCC is working with GMB Architecture & Engineering of Holland and Christman Construction of Grand Rapids. Christman worked with MCC on its previous bond in 2006 and Dan LaMore, vice president of West Michigan operations for the company, was on hand as well. He discussed several spots identified as needing upgrades during a recent walkthrough of the district’s buildings.
“We found items in every building that need to be addressed,” LaMore said.
Those issues include safety and security, technology and various infrastructure issues, according to LaMore.
Nothing was definitively decided during the forum, but ideas and preliminary cost estimates were discussed. The most talked-about item was an auditorium.
There’s been a push for a performing arts center at MCC for some time, both during the previous bond and in the lead-up to 2016’s Honeywell energy conservation project.
Mount said he’s fielded calls from alumni in support of the idea, too. In fact, he said he received one such call just prior to the meeting from a graduate who emphatically supported a performing arts center.
“That is the one thing we’ve heard over and over again, from community leaders, from (administrative) council… and that would be the most costly item,” Mount said.
A new auditorium would cost about $12 million, according to Mount.
The possibility of revamping A.O. Carlson Gym and turning it into an auditorium was also discussed. That would cost less, totaling about $10 million, but it wouldn’t necessarily lead to a cheaper outcome, according to Mount.
“Would we get what we needed for the $2 million?” Mount asked.
He added, “Then, we’d need to build a new auxiliary gym which would be about $2 million. So, is the juice worth the squeeze?”
Scottville resident Cheri Coleman said she understood the value of a performing arts center, but she asked that the district consider the impact a millage increase would have on an already strapped tax base. She said she would want to be sure that there would be a return on that investment.
“It’s a worthy endeavor, but we need to be careful,” she said.
Coleman said she grew up in the area. She moved back about five years ago, and she said she was “disappointed” to learn she was in MCC’s district because of the higher taxes.
Mount underscored how well MCC’s students have done in performing arts, even without a state-of-the-art facility. The bands consistently receive perfect scores at state festivals and the forensics team has produced countless state champions and state finalists.
Coleman said it’s critical to take into account whether or not those talented students are remaining in, or returning to, the area to contribute to the local economy.
“I’m sure some of your forensics kids are launching far away from here, and they might want (a performing arts center), but they don’t have to pay for it,” she said.
Mount noted that the phone call he’d received earlier in the day from an MCC alum was, indeed, one of those cases.
Rob Alway, who has advocated for an auditorium previously, believes the center could solve other problems, including some issues with traffic flow and parking.
He also said it could present an opportunity to bring some funds into the district through ticket sales and venue rentals.
As for what an ideal performing arts center would look like, Alway said it would have more than 600 seats — enough to accommodate all students from kindergarten through fifth-grade at one time.
He said he’d also like to see an art gallery space similar to what West Shore Community College has.
Several other issues were identified during the forum, including security in all buildings, outdoor cameras, improved signage and traffic flow, new furniture and a repurposing of computer lab spaces. The computer labs no longer serve the function they once did because the district now offers Chromebook laptops for each student, according to Mount.
MCC board trustee Gena Nelson advocated an improved security system for all the buildings.
Mount agreed security is a priority, saying.
“We have cameras but it’s not enough,” he said. “We need more comprehensive security.”
LaMore said that while there are buzzer systems at the entrances, there should be a more intensive security protocol, in light of increasing instances of school violence in the U.S. Ideally, the system would go into lockdown mode every time a visitor enters in order to keep track of when people arrive, when they leave and who’s in the buildings at a given time.
“In 2006 we designed … security standards from that period, but things have changed,” LaMore said.
Becky Gerhart, an English teacher at the high school, noted that her classroom in a section of the building was constructed in 1956. It’s too hot in the summer, too cold in the winter and doesn’t have working windows.
Mount said both the B and C halls — where Gerhart’s classroom is located — are most in need of renovations.
She also said she’d like to see more age-appropiate playground equipment at Scottville Elementary.
Coleman said she’d like to see a quiet space for students to de-stress and added that better signage and maps would be helpful.
Gerhart also noted that it’s important to anticipate some pushback from the community, especially with respect to the performing arts center. She said the need would have to be illustrated clearly to voters in the district who don’t necessarily have a vested interest in the performing arts.
“People are going to be like, ‘What do we need that for?’ So we need to present an argument that’s compelling,” she said.
Nelson stressed the importance of differentiating between “wants” and “needs.”
While no final decisions were made, one question was answered during Tuesday’s forum — a millage renewal would not be enough to fund the projects on the district’s list. An increase would be needed.
Currently MCC is collecting 3.33 mills, Mount said. He noted that some of that will drop off in the coming months, bringing the millage to 2.74.
How much the millage would increase depends entirely on the projects that are deemed the most important.
Barry Pleiness, a board trustee, asked if it was possible that an additional 1 mill — or $1 for every $1,000 of each home’s taxable value — would not be enough.
LaMore said that was possible, but he didn’t want to speculate too much.
Mount noted that 1 mill brings in less in MCC than it does in Ludington’s district because of property values.
He showed a graphic of where MCC stacks up with other school districts in the state. Currently — and even with a 1-mill increase — it would be well below the millage rates of district like White Cloud, which is at 9.5 mills.
It would take MCC to roughly the middle in terms of millage rates for school districts in the area.
SURVEY LAUNCHED
Mount and LaMore both emphasized that continued community feedback is crucial to the process.
The district launched a survey on its mobile app and on its website, www.mccschools.org, today. The survey asks respondents if they have children or dependents attending MCC schools, how informed they believe they are about the school district, what kind of events they attend at MCC, how they would rate the district’s academic facilities and several other questions, with places for additional comments.
The survey will be open through Friday, June 18.
Mount said another community forum will be held in late June or early July. The date has not been finalized yet, but it will be publicized on the district’s website and through its mobile app.
LaMore said it’s impossible to conduct a facilities assessment properly without hearing the questions and concerns of the community.
WHAT’S NEXT
Following the survey and the second public forum, MCC is planning to have a community review of proposed projects in September and October. In November, the board of education would review the scope of the proposal.
The proposal would then need to gain approval from the Michigan Department of Treasury in January 2022 before undergoing a campaign behind it.
LaMore said an executive financial summary will be made available to the public when possible, as will a preliminary block drawing of where a potential performing arts center would be constructed.
A recording of Tuesday’s meeting will be made available on MCC’s website for those who didn’t attend.