PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Austyn Anibel has worked at Chuck Wagon in some form for more than 10 years working side-by-side with Rick Chapman, before his death in 2020, for most of that time.
“He really taught me everything I needed to know about the business,” Anibel said.
When Chapman started to get sick, that is when Anibel started to get everything in place to take over the business.
“I just knew this was the right thing to do, he gave me one of the best opportunities in my life to run this place. I felt comfortable doing that for him,” he said. “I knew this was Rick’s baby, and why not take care of it for him.”
In fact the 22-year-old was on the roof working on the air conditioning unit on Tuesday just hours before the restaurant was scheduled to open.
Anibel, who just officially took over in June, has been running the day-to-day operations seven days a week since two weeks following Chapman’s death in 2020.
Anibel is not sure if there will be any major changes to the restaurant or menu right away.
“I would like to bring some new stuff in,” he said. “He is looking at different pizza toppings, changing up the dining room, just to refresh the look.”
Anibel said that years ago, when the party store was next door, Chapman had talked about tearing the party store down and expanding the Chuck Wagon’s dining room.
“As Chapman got older he told me that (expansion project) is for the (next) generation,” he said. “Well apparently I am the next generation and that project would be nice.”
He plans to continue to stand at the pizza oven and greet customers as they enter but he said there will be times when he is making sure the kitchen continues to put out great food, which the Chuck Wagon is known for.
“Rick taught me that running a business was not easy,” he laughed. “He taught me the science behind the dough, how to rotate pizzas and maintain the ovens. He also helped me get comfortable in talking with customers.”
When he first started, he was not really comfortable talking with customers and now he absolutely loves the interactions.
Anibel said before Chuck Wagon moves onto any type of expansion, people can continue to expect a great tasting pizza with friendly staff.
“We are trying to keep everything the sam,e but with the pandemic, we are still feeling some of the effects with getting products, not to mention how much more expensive the product is,” he said.
Anibel really appreciates the customer base and said customers have been very patient.
“Customers will come in tell us stories about Rick, and we all appreciate those stories,” Anibel said.
“Rick meant a lot to me, he pushed me in the right direction, I looked at Rick and more of a father-figure than an uncle,” he said as tears were welling in his eyes. “He helped me keep my head on straight and become the person that I am today.”
Anibel said that his aunt Renee married Rick.
Now that he officially owns the restaurant, he has been busy maintaining it.
“It keeps me in line,” he said. “I would rather be doing this than anything else.”
He said there are plans in the works of naming a pizza in Rick’s honor.