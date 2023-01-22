There was an electricity in the air, and the Ludington Area Center for the Arts performance hall was nearly filled with more than 75 tickets sold. The Grand Rapids-based comedy troupe, The Comedy Project, was ready to help those in attendance to forget about everything else for the next 120 minutes.
“Our goal is to make you fall in love with improv,” Joe Anderson, the artistic director of the Comedy Project told the crowd.
Anderson also talked with the crowd about the difference between sketch comedy and improv saying that sketch comedy is all pre-written, like the “Carol Burnett Show” and “Saturday Night Live.”
“Improv is all made up on the spot,” he said.
Prior to Saturday evening’s show in the performance hall at LACA, both Anderson and fellow troupe member Kristin Hirsch held an improv workshop in the afternoon.
Hirsch said Saturday was about connecting with like-minded people, sharing a common interest and trying to help them in their development.
“We love improv so much (that) the workshops are about sharing with others,” she said. “There are some technical aspects of improv that we do not get to dive into it too much in just two hours, but if we can get people having fun and being comfortable with it, then we have done our job.
Hirsch, thought Saturday with the six people who signed up, went great.
“They took what we were saying and built upon it and we only had two hours together, but that is all we can really ask for,” she said. “We only ask that people put aside any fears and worries and jump in and jump in and give it your all.”
Hirsch said the troupe does hold a lot of corporate workshops but noted that Saturday’s improv workshop was a lot of fun because both her and Anderson got to jump in and play a little more.
One of the people who signed up for the improv class on Saturday was Carmen Martin of Ludington. Martin saw a post about the event on LACA’s website and wanted to get back out and try things after the pandemic.
Martin said one of the reasons she signed up was because she used to do improv in high school and loved it.
“I was really excited to be able to do this again,” she said after the workshop. “I am really glad I did this. I did not know what to expect but I had a blast.”
Martin said she was remembering the game she used to play when she was doing it in the improv group back in high school and figured that would be some of the activities they would be doing on Saturday.
“I do not think we really played any of those,” she said. “Everything was completely new but that was fun though. I liked what they had to say: ‘You do not need to be fast or necessarily funny. You just have to go out there and try’.”
Barb Forgue has also wanted to do improv and on Saturday she got her chance.
“This was great, I really enjoyed it. I wish we could have an improv workshop once-a-month,” she said. “I love the support about no wrong answers. I love the support about whatever you do the group accepts and that participants are not judgmental.”
Forgue said the class on Saturday taught her that it is about getting out of our own way, whether it is at improv class or in life.