Sharing Smokey the Bear swag and information about forests and the animals, insects and trees that call Michigan forest home kept Michigan Department of Natural Resources Forester Cheryl Nelson and DNR Forestry Technician Ryan Adamczyk busy Wednesday at Ludington State Park.
With a forest resource table set up in the lower level of the Lake Michigan Beach House, the pair, who work out of the Baldwin DNR office, talked with beachgoers and park visitors about the forest.
Nelson showed skulls of a skunk and a beaver, feathers from turkeys and hawks (she has a permit to possess raptor feathers which otherwise are not legal to possess), preserved insects — native such as the sugar maple borer and invasive such as the Asian longhorn beetle foresters are watching for fearing what damage they might do to Michigan forests. She had temporary decals of bugs good and bad, and slabs cut from trees to show how foresters count rings for age and how the rings demonstrate health.
Noting a series of tight growth rings as the tree aged, Nelson suggested management might call for removing some trees nearby to encourage growth.
Meanwhile at the next table covered with swag — from chip clips, to foldable flying discs, pens, pencils, coloring books and more — Adamczyk encouraged visitors to fill a bag with the goodies. He splits his time helping with forestry and fighting fires.
Adamczyk said he likes fighting forest fires and has traveled out West some years to help. It was a busy firefighting season in the Baldwin district, though not in Mason County, he said.
He was helping spread awareness of the desire to prevent forest fires. Another forester day is planned for Aug. 12 at Ludington State Park. Adamcyzk said Smokey the Bear will be present then to further spread that message.
Nelson said this was the first public outreach for the foresters since the pandemic.
“It’s been a while,” she said, after answering a question about an owl pellet on display.
“I love it,” Anne Catalfio of Harrison Township, said.
She, husband Chad, and children were visiting the park and spent a bit of time talking with Nelson and comparing information about woods and wildlife. They showed photos they had taken of a dragonfly emerging from nymph stage and of a turtle laying eggs — in a horseshoe pit at Proud Lake State Recreation Area.
“We’re outdoors people,” Catilfo said. “We did a lot of DNR stuff (online education courses) during the shutdown.”
Outreach was a goal of the day.
“There are good bugs, bad bugs, all kinds of things out in the woods,” Nelson told another visitor.
Her work finds her dealing with hemlock wooly adelgid now found in the park as the invasive bug moves north along the Lake Michigan shoreline threatening stands of native hemlocks, as well as oak wilt and other tree diseases and invasive pests.
Differentiating between good and bad as well as seeing and experiencing the nature there is important.
“It’s all part of the fun of being out in nature,” Nelson said.