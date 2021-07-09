In previous columns, I wrote about the all-familiar painted turtle and the iconic though rather rare Blanding’s turtle.
Readers may be surprised (or not) to know there is an aquatic turtle they have likely seen basking but could not identify. This is particularly true for those that enjoy canoeing our local streams and rivers, or large lakes such as Hamlin Lake.
If the name “northern map turtle” is not recognizable, this article is a basic introduction to a very common turtle in our area.
The northern map turtle (Graptemys geographica) is aptly named, though most appropriately so for turtles that are only several years of age. These young map turtles are distinguished by a conspicuous reticulated pattern of thin yellow-orange concentric lines across the carapace (upper shell), which has a greenish to olive-brown base color. The skin on the head, legs, and tail is greenish with narrow bright yellow parallel lines. Adult male map turtles can grow to 6.3 inches in length while adult females can grow to 10.5 inches or more.
Female map turtles seek sandy or loamy soils to lay from six to 12 eggs as much as 100 yards or more from their aquatic habitats. The nesting period generally peaks in mid-June in the Great Lakes region. Hatching subsequently occurs in August or September. The diet of adults and young turtles is dominated by various mollusks (snails, clams, etc.), with lesser amounts of crayfish and insects. Eggs and hatchlings are preyed upon by many predators, as with other turtle species. Larger adults have fewer predators that would include coyotes, raccoons and opossums.
It turns out that the northern map turtle has “environmental sex determination.” Consequently, when temperatures are much above normal, hatchlings are predominantly females, whereas when temperatures are notably cooler than usual, hatchlings are predominantly males. Studies by herpetologists have found that female map turtles do not reach sexual maturity until 14 years of age. Of course, with high mortality of all young turtle species, those that survive to maturity likely live two or three times that that amount. They are active during the growing season and become dormant from early November through early April.
Northern map turtles are often seen basking in the sun on logs and debris in streams and lakes. And it is not unusual to see turtles “stacked” one upon another, with the smallest at the top, to the amusement of any passerby from a “safe” distance. Map turtles are quite wary and will rapidly drop into the water when sudden movements and/or noise are perceived.
Now that you are more acquainted with the northern map turtle, you will probably start seeing many more of them on your next canoe trip down the Pere Marquette or Big Sable Rivers. The second half of its scientific name “geographica” will begin to make sense if you are fortunate to spot immature “map” turtles. However, it’s the acrobatic agility of stacked basking turtles — warming their bodies to later chase prey — that will provide tall tales for the next family gathering.