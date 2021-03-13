Yes indeed, Virginia, the snipe is not a “mythical bird” conjured up to embarrass novice scouts or beginning birders!
Of course, actually spotting a snipe and getting a good photograph often requires knowledge of the species, patience, good luck and a camera/lens set-up affordable only upon retirement.
The Wilson’s snipe (Gallinago delicata) was formerly known as the “common snipe.” It breeds in wet meadows, swamps, marshes and sub-Arctic tundra habitats from Canada, Alaska and southward to our northernmost states, including Michigan. Here in Mason County, the Wilson’s snipe is an uncommon migrant in spring and fall and is a rare breeder in summer. In winter, it is very rare since open shallow waters are restricted to spring waters that never freeze. The primary winter range extends from the Ohio River southward to the northern tip of South America.
This moderately large chunky shorebird has a long thin bill and a short tail, with upperparts that are cryptically mottled with black, brown and white spots, plus two white stripes down its back. The crown of the head is boldly striped black and white (lengthwise), while the underparts are white and the short legs are fleshy-gray in color.
In spring, males perform spiraling courtship flights at dusk and dawn over marshy habitats. During aerial dives, there is a “winnowing sound” created by the outer tail feathers, not unlike the “woo-woo-woo-woo” calls of the boreal owl.
If disturbed from the ground, snipe will emit a loud “scape!” call as if to declare “escape from danger!” When flushed, snipe will fly in a deliberate zig-zag manner to elude predators, with flight speeds as high as 62 mph.
Nesting season typically begins in late April through May, and nests on the ground are well-concealed and close to water. Unlike other shorebirds, the nest is well constructed of leaves, grasses and moss in a slight depression.
Four eggs are generally laid, which are incubated 18 to 20 days by the female. Once hatched and the downy chicks are dry, they leave the nest and are thereafter tended by their parents for three weeks before becoming independent.
Their predominant food sources include earthworms that are supplemented with crustaceans, grasshoppers, crayfish, aquatic beetles, tadpoles and small fish in suitable habitats. The unusual bill of the snipe has a movable tip to better grasp prey when probing in deep muck, loose soil or shallow waters.
Ground-dwelling birds such as Wilson’s snipe benefit by having their eyes positioned midway along the sides of their heads, which allows vision forward, backward and above. On occasion, the ability to swim and dive underwater permits them to elude most hawks, raccoons and other predators.
With a wingspan up to 18 inches and body length of 10 ½ to 11 ½ inches, the well camouflaged Wilson’s snipe is perfectly adapted to its wetland haunts. This secretive, elusive bird is seldom encountered, especially when compared to its more abundant and familiar cousin, the American woodcock. Count yourself fortunate should you experience the startling, explosive escape of a nearly mythical snipe.