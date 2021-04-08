MANISTEE — The old woodcutter is still cutting wood.
He’s still hauling dirt to fill in the ruts and hollows that have scarred the two-track road that leads to his 140-acre farm just north of town, and, back at his neat and orderly-kept home in Manistee, he’s still raking leaves, picking up wind-blown debris, and doing other yard work as needed.
All the while, Darwin Anderson still carries out his daily chores inside his house, as well.
When the 95-year-old alumni of the Greatest Generation finally does sit down, he often selects a book to read from his 39-volume Time-Life series on World War II. With about 200 pages in each book — that’s 7,800 pages in all — the real-life stories remind him of when he got drafted to go fight in the greatest war the world would ever know.
“I just got through reading all the ones on the war in the Pacific, now I’m starting to read the ones about the war in the Atlantic (and Europe),” the soft-talking, humble veteran said of that history-churning conflict.
“Today, I’m feeling good. I’m lucky. I don’t have a lot of troubles. I stay away from crowds (because of COVID). I’m raking a little slower, and I don’t get up to my farm as often as I used to, but I do get up there every now and then and get my sawing in, dirt hauled, and whatever else needs to be done.”
Cutting wood with a hand saw is as much of a hobby for Anderson — one he’s enjoyed doing for more than 85 years — as it is a chore to keep his rural property clear of fallen trees.
“When I was a kid, my dad used to take me out to cut pine stumps, and I guess it’s something I’ve just enjoyed doing ever since,” said Anderson, who graduated from Onekama High School in 1944 where he played basketball, baseball and ran track.
While the world smoldered in war that year, “Going My Way” won the Academy Award. The Merry Macs had a big hit with “Mairzy Doats.” A ticket into most movie theaters cost about 40 cents; a postage stamp cost three cents; bacon — if you could get it — cost 45 cents a pound; for all its life-saving work on the battlefront, the International Red Cross was presented the Nobel Peace Prize; Chiquita bananas were introduced; and teenage boys like Darwin Anderson knew “The Letter” could be delivered to their mailbox any day.
“Seventy-seven years ago last Thursday, I got ‘The Letter,’ I got drafted,” Anderson said, laughing softly. “It was my birthday, April 1. When you got drafted back then you could choose, or try to choose, the branch of the service you wanted to go into, though they would have the final say — they’d send you where they wanted to send you, anyway. I chose the Navy and by golly, that’s what I got.”
Just a few months out of high school, Anderson would go on to serve aboard the USS Selinur (AKA-41), a 426-foot long attack cargo ship with a crew of 303 that would set course for the South Pacific to be part of planned invasion of Japan; he served as a Coxswain (steersman) aboard a shallow-draft LCVP (landing craft vehicle personnel) — a Higgins Board — that was assigned to the Selinur and that could ferry about three dozen soldiers from its mother ship to the shoreline.
Then, just like that, the war ended.
“We were sitting in Pearl Harbor when we got the news about the (atomic) bomb, and how it had ended the war,” he said. “Boy oh boy, we were happy. We ended up taking some of the first (occupation) forces into Sasebo, Japan, and then we got to be part of ‘The Magic Carpet,’ and we were happy to do that.”
With the war suddenly over and tens of thousands of tired but giddy troops needing immediate passage back to the states, the U.S. Navy set up a “Magic Carpet” ride where ship after ship was loaded rail-to-rail with jubilant soldiers returning home.
“Those guys were happy,” Anderson said of the home-bound troops his ship would ferry across the Pacific Ocean. “That was a good time. I still remember it.”
Born in 1926, Anderson grew up near Onekama in Manistee County. After learning to cut wood early on, after starring on the diamond and the hard court for the Portagers, after serving in the war-torn South Pacific during World War II, he returned home to where he would serve with the Manistee Fire Department for a quarter century, all the time, of course, cutting wood.
He and his wife of nearly 55 years, Viola (she passed away about 19 years ago), would have six children, one daughter, Janet, who passed away, and five sons — John (Manistee), Jim (Manistee), Mike (Henderson, Nevada), Jack (Portland) and Tom (Charlevoix).
And though the elder Anderson will cut wood by himself still today, if and when the wood gets too thick, his son Jim will help out with a chainsaw. The wood is then stacked and sold.
“It’s great,” said 70-year-old Jim Anderson. “Dad really enjoys being outside, he enjoys the exercise. Lately, we’ve been filling up the back of the pick-up to haul dirt out to the road to fill in the ruts. He enjoys doing that, too.”
Something else his father has long enjoyed, said the younger Anderson, is attending high school basketball playoff games, especially the finals. In 1958, Darwin watched Chet “The Jet” Walker of Benton Harbor High School get edged by Dave DeBusschere and his Detroit Austin team, 71-68, and in 1977 he watched Ervin “Magic” Johnson score 34 points in leading Lansing Everett to a 62-56 overtime victory over Birmingham Brother Rice. Walker, DeBusschere and Johnson all not only would go on to star in the NBA, but all three would be elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, as well.
“I saw those players when they were just starting out,” Anderson said, smiling like the kid who got all the gifts he wanted for Christmas, year after year. “A lot of times I’d take vacation to go down to watch the finals.”
“He goes down every year to the finals,” said Jim. “It doesn’t matter who’s playing, he just enjoys watching high school sports — especially the playoffs — so much. I don’t think he’s missed doing that but a couple times since World War II.”
Through it all, the old woodcutter — kindly in nature and trusting in spirit — has maintained a keen mind, muscled constitution, and sharpened sense of humor. And it just might be the latter — his incandescent wit — that defines him best.
“I was born on April 1,” Anderson said, his eyes watering with laughter. “I think I’ve fooled everyone by living this long — 95, that’s not too bad. I’m feeling good.”