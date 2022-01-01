Colors flashed on upturned faces, first from the ball coming down, then from the fireworks going up.
The Pure Ludington New Year’s Eve Ball Drop was back Friday night, bringing a crowd that likely stretched into the thousands onto Ludington Avenue to dance and drink 2021 away.
The crowd crammed in at the north end of Legacy Plaza to dance around the DJ booth and thinned out around the vehicle blockades at Harrison Street and Rath Avenue.
It was a welcome return for the event, which is one of the city’s biggest annual draws but was not held last year due to the pandemic, said Jen Tooman, marketing and communications director for the Downtown Ludington Board.
“It’s just such a positive energy tonight,” Tooman said. “Everybody’s just out, excited and happy to ring in the new year, and I really felt a void of that last year.”
Waiting for midnight to strike, Case Scudder of White Cloud said he was there to see if the event he’d heard so much about was “the real deal.” He said that so far, it was — and it’s hard to imagine he changed his mind.
The ball drop was another rite of passage for Legacy Plaza. Freshly renovated this year, the plaza’s new amenities gave attendees a variety of places to warm up with a drink in hand.
Tooman said that the plaza made running the event much more convenient. Having a heated building on-site allowed volunteers to periodically warm up and provided plenty of storage space for supplies that would normally have to be hauled in and out.
It wasn’t too cold or windy Friday night, and precipitation was kept to an occasional dusting of snow. But if you wanted a spot at the plaza’s three-sided fireplace, you had to snag it quickly, because each side was covered with people for most of the night.
At the other side of the plaza, 10 warming stations were set up under the pavilion. Those served as a somewhat quieter place to gather than the main-street-turned-dance-floor to the north.
Attendees also had their choice of many local businesses to warm up in and, if they were so inclined, spend some money. In the plaza, colored lights strobed in the windows of All Occasions Events and Floral, calling people to the “warming party” that offered a free taco bar, cookies, hot chocolate, fruit punch and a DJ.
Warming up under the pavilion with her group of four, Renee Catopol of Ypsilanti said the event was “really nice.”
“It’s a perfect kind of party atmosphere,” Catopol said. “It’s great. I love it.”
A crew of about 24 volunteers helped run the base of operations at Legacy Plaza.
The volunteers sold commemorative ball-shaped cups that could be seen lighting up the hands of celebrants throughout the crowd. They also sold $5 tokens that could be redeemed for one of several drinks.
Money from these sales goes to the Downtown Development Authority, which funds downtown marketing and streetscape projects.
Local police had a significant presence Friday night. A photo posted to Facebook showed 20 law enforcement agents posing by the sheriff’s mobile command center bus, which was stationed at Rath Avenue.
If anybody had a bit too much to drink, free rides were available from seven area towing and transportation services.