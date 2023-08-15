PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — A food concessions business hoping to add more seating options, an all-natural skin care company looking to expand marketing, a bus tour company to purchase small commercial bus, a birth support company hoping to expand marketing and a curated gift box company looking to expand supplies and services — each vied for a payout that could help them realize their goals during the fifth annual Momentum 5x5 Pitch Night Tuesday at Epworth Heights.
The event was sponsored by Mason County Chamber Alliance, in conjunction with Epworth Assembly and Epworth Church Association.
The Chamber Alliance of Mason County administers the Momentum 5x5 program to encourage new business in Mason County for participants who may need start-up funds to get their business ideas moving forward. Prize money and event hosting is sponsored jointly by the Epworth Assembly and the Epworth Church Association.
At the end of the evening, The Sandbox — a food concessions business with location at the north and south ends of Stearns Park beach — beat out the competition, winning $5,000 from the Epworth Assembly and Epworth Church Assembly to jumpstart the process of outdoor expansion.
The Sandbox is owned by Lara and Zach Webster of Ludington. The business is in its first year of operation.
During the pitch, Lara Webster told the audience and the judges that she and her husband’s goal is to provide experiences and memories for their customers. The money will be used to help build a full-on eatery on the beach.
“With the momentum investment the next phase is really developing an eatery on the beach,” she said. “It has always been a dream of mine to sit down on a beautiful beach and have a meal. We need to make a space that is more conducive to that, and provide shade and more of a restaurant feel.”
The money will help purchase things like additional seating options, shade sails, pergolas and commercial umbrellas at the beach for locals and visitors to enjoy while having a meal.
The Sandbox beat out four other businesses that included: Common Grace Birth Support, Gracious Giving, Love Ludington Tours and Smith Shire Essentials on Tuesday.
Webster was truly speechless and humbled by winning the pitch night.
“Thank you so much for this opportunity and all of the support,” she said. “We are so thankful for the opportunity to continue to expand in our hometown and to be able to continue to expand our Ludington beach.”
Webster said she couldn’t feel her feet after their business was announced as the winner.
“We were competing against four amazing businesses. I was enthralled in all of their presentations. I think everyone was deserving.”