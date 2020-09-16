PENTWATER — The fourth annual Sol Fest has more than 15 artists performing on two stages during the three day event starting Friday, and it is hosted by The Village Cafe and Pub, located at 347 S. Hancock St. in downtown Pentwater.
The goal of this event, according to Jeff Hodges, owner of the cafe and organizer of the music festival, is to become a community-wide event which which helps to fund community projects. Last year, the event raised funds, through the Pentwater Arts Council, to provide art supplies for Oceana County schools.
“That is my goal, to be able to do things for the community and to bring people to Pentwater during a slower time of the season,” Hodges said.
This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on the festival by moving it from the Village Green and limiting the number of people who can attend because of social distancing although the event will be held outdoors on the deck and green space behind The Village Cafe and Pub this year.
“Once you stop something, it is very hard to get it going again,” he said.
Hodges believes the music festival, even in the pandemic, is building momentum and will continue to provide opportunities for the community.
The Village Cafe and Pub has been providing live music all summer and most of the bands in the lineup, Hodges said, has either heard of or performed at the restaurant.
“I’ll have two stages in my backyard, so you will be able to sit at either one of the two outdoor decks of the whole backyard,” he said. “We will have limited seating inside, which we anticipate no one will be inside, but we do have that capacity both in the pub and in the restaurant.”
There are still tickets available for the three-day event starting Friday at www.mynorthtickets.com. A weekend pass is $36, and daily passes include Friday for $12, Saturday $20 and Sunday $20.
The line-up includes three days of music, starting Friday, Sept. 18, with Chad Sampson at 4 p.m., King Biscuit Trio at 5 p.m., Brena (three sets) at 7 p.m. and Dalmatian Stone (two sets) at 8 p.m.
Saturday begins at noon with Mike Snell at noon, Awesome Distraction at 1 p.m., Clear Heels at 3 p..m., The Doors Opened (“The Doors” tribute band) at 5 p.m., The Dewaynes (featuring Donald Kinsey) at 6:15 p.m., Mike Snell at 8 p.m., U’Neek Soul (Motown Band) at 9 p.m.
Sunday begins at noon with Mike Snell and Kirby Snively at noon, Road Less Traveled at 1 p.m., Donald Kinsey at 2:30 p.m., Delilah Dewylde at 3:30 p.m. Yard Sale Underwear at 5:30 p.m., JMM Jazz at 7:30 p.m.
Hodges said the event has a lot of really talented musicians and performers and hopes to keep the momentum going for next year so the event can get back to being a fundraiser for a cause for the Pentwater community.