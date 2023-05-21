MANISTEE — The funny thing about fish stories is that a fish of any size or species is not required to make such a story, a good catch.
Rather, good fish stories require only a gathering of friends — whether they know each other, or not — who stand joyfully in a group, or who break bread together at a table, where they boast about “... the one that got away.”
Though Saturday’s Manistee Tight Lines for Troops fishing tournament was canceled due to inclement weather — at least the early-morning fishing portion was washed out and thus became “the one that got away” — those friends still gathered for their annual post-fishing tournament luncheon at the historic Iron Works building where they shared their fish stories of past years.
And so what if a few of those fish stories seem to rival the adventures of a fisherman named Santiago of “The Old Man and the Sea” lore and who reeled in a giant marlin — everyone loves a good fish story and, after all, Santiago did indeed land such a trophy fish.
Over the years those who have taken part in the Tight Lines for Troops tournament have reeled in their own trophy fish — salmon, lake trout and more – good catches, all, with the assistance and guidance of a flotilla of charter boat captains who know the Lake Michigan waters all too well.
Those 50 or so charter boat captains and their crews who donate their talent, time and vessels to the Tight Lines for Troops annual tournament each year come from fishing ports in Manistee, Ludington, Onekema, Frankfort and more. In a good year they will carry a force of 250 to 300 fishermen who come from more than 150 communities across the state.
But with Saturday’s fishing portion of the event called off, and with winks, laughs, handshakes, salutes and meaningful hugs that spoke volumes of what the spirit of the day was all about, those who gathered still shared wonderful stories about war, peace, life, love, work, family, friends and of course, unforgettable fishing expeditions.
After all, that’s what veterans from all branches of the service do at a gathering that honors and celebrates their service — and that every year pays special tribute to those who served during World War II, the Korean War, Purple Heart recipients, disabled veterans, former prisoners of war and Gold Star families — a true band of brothers who share true stories of sacrifice, courage and honor.
So, no fish on Saturday, huh? No problem. There was still a boatload of fellowship and friendship to be shared.
“I love the ‘fellowship’ part of all this,” Manistee resident, community activist and longtime Tight Lines for Troops board member Eric Gustad said as he looked around Iron Works factory that was filled wall-to-wall with veterans, fishermen, volunteers and so many more.
“Every year I sit and listen to their stories, and I hear everything they have to say, and I feel good about all of it. I see the fellowship (being shared), and that is what this event is all about — even if it’s just once a year, friends getting together with friends. Their stories are amazing. This ‘fellowship’ is amazing.”
Lansing resident and U.S. Navy veteran Doug Emerson served aboard the USS America as a radioman in the early ‘70s, a legendary aircraft carrier that sailed into folklore when the Navy, in an effort to better understand how to protect its carriers from enemy attacks, attempted to sink the outdated and decommissioned ship, but could not.
Finally, after four weeks of live-fire and simulated underwater attack testing, the ship’s own sailors were called on to sink their supercarrier into 16,860 feet of the Atlantic Ocean, which is about 4,200 feet deeper than where the Titanic lays at rest.
As much as Emerson misses his old ship, the fact no one — not even the U.S. Navy, itself — could sink it except through a comprehensive controlled scuttling causes him to grin, with pride.
And it was those kinds of stories that were shared on Saturday — Armed Forces Day in America — between the hundreds of participants, event volunteers and others.
“Today I had one fella who came up to me and saw the (USS America) ball cap that I am wearing,” Emerson said. “He told me he had a story about my ship that he’d bet I’ve never heard. I said, ‘buddy, I’ve heard ‘em all, but go ahead.’
“And he proceed to tell me he served with the Army and was with a group that was having their helicopters carried back on our ship. Well, I knew about those helicopters, but I didn’t know about him, I never met him. So he did have a story to share I hadn’t heard before — his story. And I just met him here, today.”
Mark Sandstead served as master of ceremonies for the day; Criss Miller delivered “The Star Spangled Banner,” acapella; Rolling Thunder Chapter 1 of Michigan presented an emotional tribute “reserved to honor our missing loved ones,” called “The Missing Man Table”; and longtime local community activist and U.S. Marine veteran Ted Arens delivered the luncheon’s prayer, saying, in part: “We pray that our veteran men and women are not forgotten when they return home from war in flag-draped caskets, or with broken bodies and minds, we pray that their families remain strong and united during the stressful times, it is the duty of our politicians and American to take care of our veterans and their families.”
The first Tight Lines for Troops was held in 2010 and was the brainchild of charter boat captain Bob Guenthardt, former Ogema of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians and a U.S. Army veteran.
“We started out pretty small that first year, but look at us now,” said Guenthardt, who also spoke about the fellowship the tournament creates every year.
“A lot of us were pretty antsy to get out there this morning. The captains were ready, the veterans were ready, but the weather would not cooperate. We had four-foot waves that were breaking over the pier — it was bad. The last thing we want to do is to take someone out and have them slip and fall and get hurt on a wet deck, or worse.
“No, we can’t have that, it’s a safety issue. So, here we are, sharing a meal together now.”
But before Saturday’s luncheon of pulled pork, potato salad, cherry pie and more was served, veteran after veteran made their way to Guenthardt to shake his hand, and to thank him. They all seemed appreciative and grateful for the day, and the fellowship they were sharing — fish or no fish.