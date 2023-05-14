MANISTEE — As sure as masterpiece paintings and finely carved statues command the appreciative eyes of all those who pass by, so do vintage cars that have been painstakingly and exquisitely maintained.
And that’s the way it was Saturday at the George Frederick and Beverly Jane Wagoner Community Center in Manistee where the 10th Annual Rats and Rods Car Party took on the look of a fine-arts gallery where over 100 polished and preserved automobiles that dated before 1985, and some that were close to being a century old.
The community center, which also is the home to the Manistee County Council on Aging (MCCOA) Senior Center, saw hundreds of old-car enthusiasts walk from car-to-car and seemingly in such awe it was as if they were looking at the works of Michelangelo, Rembrandt and other master painters.
“They are works of art,” Dan DeGood of Honor said of many automobiles that surrounded his own work of art, a prized 1957 turquoise and white Chevrolet Bel-Air that looked like it came off the assembly line just last week. The four-door hard top with a 283 V-8 barrel engine drew the attention of nearly all those art lovers — i.e., vintage car lovers — who passed by.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to own this exact car,” the 74-year-old Benzie County man said. “I found it just over three years ago. It only has 77,000 miles on it and it is original — the (paint) finish, chrome, seats, carpeting, steering wheel — it even still has its original ‘glass’ jar in the engine compartment to hold windshield wash, and that’s quite rare.
“I waited over 50 years to get my hands on this car, it had to be just like this. I finally found this couple in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, who had it and who were willing to sell it. So, I went out there, bought it and hauled it back.
“I won’t drive it much farther than I did today, to get from my home in Honor down here to Manistee. If I have to take it any farther, I’ll haul it. Now I do have to say that I did make one change — one modification — in that I put in seat belts. I was told (in no uncertain terms) that would be the only way I could take my grandkids in it, so I did put seat belts in both the front and back seats.”
Those seat belts, of course, are turquoise in color.
DeGood presented his car to the public on Saturday in a way that took his visitors back to the ‘50s — a tray of drive-in restaurant artificial goodies including a cheeseburger, French fries and glass of Coca Cola sat on a tray at the half-lowered driver’s side window, while a handmade drive-in movie theater speaker sat atop a pole just outside the passenger’s front door.
“Gotta’ have fun,” DeGood said with a smile.
DeGood also posted a sign — again, turquoise and white in color — in front of his ‘57 Chevy that asked passersby “How is it possible for the paint, chrome, upholstery, carpet and glass to look so good? Yes, she does have a story and if you are interested, please ask.”
And so that is how DeGood spent his day, telling the story of how he finally found the prized work of art — the prized car — that he always wanted, and how he has since kept it in such fine fashion.
Sharon Sievert, who along with her husband, Jim, and longtime friend Wayne “Buzzy” Miller, founded the Manistee car club one decade ago.
“I think we had about 125 cars last year,” Sharon said, “and we’re hoping to get that many again (today). Everything is free — no charge — to either those who bring their cars for us to enjoy, or for those who walk through looking at ‘em.
“There are no prizes, or no trophies, just a day to get out and see some real cool cars. The only real rule is that we don’t allow any in that were manufactured after 1985. A lot of the people who bring their cars in come back year after year because they just like how nice and easy everything is run — no pressures, no voting, nothing like that, at all.
“They come from all over the state. Some drive them in, some haul them in. We tell ‘em if you can’t drive it, then drag it.”
Sharon said though there is no entry fee for either the participants or the spectators, donations are encouraged and accepted.
“We then turn around and donate that money to Homeward Bound (for animals), and back to the senior center right here in Manistee,” she said. “Those are two very good organizations that do a lot for our community and it’s our way to give back to them.”