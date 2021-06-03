SCOTTVILLE — Ten graduates from the Mason-Lake Adult Education program had their chance to shine during their graduation ceremony Thursday at Scottville United Methodist Church.
The ceremony was held outdoors, with each student walking individually in their allotted time slot. The setup was for safety’s sake, as the second year of COVID-19 came to a close.
Program director Liz Stark said that despite the pandemic, the program went on, consistently growing and adapting — sometimes at a moment’s notice — to accommodate changing orders and guidelines.
But that was OK, according to Stark.
“We embrace change,” she said, noting that technologies like Zoom and text messaging were utilized to keep up with the curriculum during the bizarre period.
“We stayed open. We just did it. We even made appointments for students to get their vaccines,” Stark said. “We made it through a very rough year, and it took incredible teamwork. It took resilience… We found out just how inventive (we could get).”
Out of the 10 graduates celebrated on Thursday, four are going onto college; each of those four are planning to use the Mason County Promise scholarship, according to Stark.
“College has come through for us,” she said.
The graduates, as ever, came from diverse backgrounds and situations, spanning from high-school dropouts.
Kevin Crawford, a Mason County graduate, dropped out of high school during his senior year. He said he thought he’d never have a chance to remedy that, but through the Mason-Lake Adult Education program, he did.
He technically completed his coursework months ago, and had to wait to formally walk with his classmates because of the pandemic.
“They were wanting to make sure it was cleared up before they planned a get-together,” he said.
But he didn’t mind the wait. It was worth it.
“This,” he said, holding his hard-won diploma, “honesty, I thought this day would never come. I was a high-school dropout … and now I’m going to college,” Crawford said.
For Cerefina Fincannon, graduation coincided with her 70th birthday.
Fincannon comes from the Philippines, and she had to take several classes — English, history, government and more — in order to meet the requirements for a U.S. diploma.
Now that the long-awaited graduation is out of the way, the next step is the citizenship test.
The graduates, in turn, walked across the grassy front yard of the Methodist church while Jon Petersen played “Pomp & Circumstance” on the violin. Each responded differently to the big moment; some cried, some laughed, others were overcome with relief.
Emily Kellogg, of Lake County, embraced her family after receiving her diploma.
Fincannon embraced Stark to express her gratitude.
“This is my dream,” she said. “Thank you for your effort.”
Crawford simply beamed.
Breanna Kist of Mason County was the class valedictorian and the recipient of the Shining Star award. She had her whole family on hand to cheer her on.
“I’ve been working toward this for three years,” Kist said. “I had to drop out my first time around to address some medical problems, so I came back. I’ve been working at it ever since.
“When I started I only had like three credits, so I’ve been busting my butt off and it’s really nice to finally have this done so I can move forward.”
Kist said she didn’t know she was going to receive the Shooting Star Award, and it was a happy surprise. She said she came, in-person, every day class was held at the Methodist church location, even during the pandemic.
Stark said Kist never skipped a class or an assignment. Now she’s on her way to West Shore Community College, but she’s not sure what she’ll study.
“If you have doubts, just look to the stars,” Stark told Kist, gesturing to the specially made award she received for her achievement.
“They’re all shooting stars,” Stark said. “All of them are special. We’ve had such a great community this year.”
More graduates will be finishing up throughout the summer, according to Stark. She said the year-round program doesn’t stop for COVID, and there are no plans to stop for anything else, either.