This New Years Eve, Ludington based jazz group Third Coast Swing featuring Ella Jarvis will be performing from 9:30-11:30 p.m. at The Port in downtown Ludington.
The group consists of brothers Stephen Plummer (guitar), Kaedin Plummer (guitar), Ella Jarvis (vocals) and Ian Thompson (bass).
“Ian is our bass player and he comes from Grand Rapids, but the rest of us live in Ludington,” Stephen Plummer said. “Ian is also in the Grand Rapids band, Normal Made.”
Plummer has been playing guitar since he was a young boy, growing up in Birmingham, Alabama, but he said he didn’t discover his love of classical guitar until later in life.
“I took classical lessons as a little kid,” he said. “I didn’t really like it, so I switched to playing rock and roll.”
The Plummers started playing together about seven years ago after they fell in love with the sounds of gypsy or “django” jazz. They first started playing gypsy jazz, which is a genre of jazz music started by French guitarist Jean “Django” Reinhardt. Reinhardt was a member of the Romani community and played music with many different famous jazz musicians from the 1930s to the 1950s.
After tweaking their style and becoming quite familiar with the gypsy jazz styles, the brothers gigged for several years and then decided to make a switch from playing only gypsy jazz to introducing more vocals to their jazz roots after Kaedin Plummer’s girlfriend, Ella Jarvis, started performing off and on with the group.
“Ella loves the vocal stuff, and we are along for the ride,” Stephen Plummer said. “We’re doing all early jazz now. About 80 percent vocals and 20 percent gypsy jazz.”
Plummer stated that having Jarvis do vocals for the band has made them more versatile and able to do more things, even during the gypsy jazz portion of their performances.
“We really can do both and people always wanted a singer,” he said. “Now we’re gypsy jazz doing things with vocals, too.”
Jarvis and the band cover all sorts of early jazz standards, but they perform the songs in their own style, which can be a nice change for the musicians.
“We do all of our own arrangements of the songs,” Plummer said. “We do everything from Ella Fitzgerald to Billie Holiday, some Louis Armstrong. We picked jazz songs people know.”
Although the songs may be recognized by audience members, Plummer stated that there are still many people who aren’t familiar with most jazz music, which can hurt their following at times.
“Most people want to know the songs we are playing or to be able to sing along with them,” Plummer said. “If it’s not the typical pop songs, a lot of people won’t like it because they aren’t familiar with it. And even though Kaedin and Ella have picked songs people know, it’s still dated. But what is nice about swing or jazz is that people can still tap their foot to it.”
With hopes that people will take a chance and check out their musical genre, Plummer stated that he hopes for a good turnout on New Years Eve and for other gigs to come.
“We play every Friday and Saturday in Grand Rapids and there’s a lot more going on in southeast Michigan,” he said. “That part of the state is more populated, so there is a lot more opportunity for us to play there. We like to play anywhere we can.
“Every band should have a fan base where they are from, but if locals don’t come out and give bands a chance or if places don’t hire them, how will they ever know if they may like them or the music they play?”
Plummer is hopeful that local music will pick up again around the area since the height of COVID-19 has slowed down and places are getting back to their usual routines.
“The only way for us to gain exposure is to play more,” Plummer said. “If we have to travel outside of Mason County to do so, we do. It’s up to us to travel and bang on people’s door to let us play. Local places have their favorites, and they’re not usually from around here. I wish the towns would hire less outside musicians. We have so much talent here, it’s kind of amazing. I think businesses should support more local talent.”
Third Coast Swing featuring Ella Jarvis will be releasing its first full length album in January, and Plummer said he’s very excited to be able to share the band’s music with others.
“We recorded the album with Andy Henley in Hart,” Plummer said. “It is all vocals except for two instrumental tracks.”
Plummer stated that the band is very excited to be playing at The Port on New Years Eve and thankful for HumaniTea having them back this year.
“We really enjoy playing local places,” he said. “It would be nice for more local talent to be able to play around here.”