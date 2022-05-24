VICTORY TWP. — What do you want to be when you grow up?
About 300 third-graders from across Mason County and beyond got some help figuring that out on Tuesday.
West Shore Community College hosted a field trip for the kids to tour the campus, learn about the classes taught there and hear about some jobs the college could set them up for.
The event was called WSCC, CTE and Me Day, partly named for the Career Technical Education program for high school students hosted on the campus.
Another round of about 300 third-graders is coming through for the same trip today.
“What we want you to start doing today is thinking about the future,” CTE Director and Principal Jamie Bandstra told the assembled classes Tuesday. “You’re in third grade, so a job is a long ways away, but we hope you … remember some of those things as you continue to get older.”
The Daily News tagged along with Christine James’ class from Ludington Elementary School to see what they saw.
The class first visited Center Stage Theater, where an animated video described photography and animation classes. Two digital media instructors, speaking through robot and dinosaur avatars, also discussed the drone piloting classes available next year.
The class checked out backstage, where some kids noticed props from a past production of “Clue.” They visited an art room, where recent grad Dayden Jacobs showed them a pottery wheel; went to the Schoenherr Campus Center, where CTE instructor Shannon Miller talked all things culinary; and came to the bookstore, where business professor Katie Stewart got them thinking about starting their own companies.
Things got loose after that when IT professor Kellon Petzak showed the class a video streaming set-up. James’ students took turns showing their moves in front of a green screen while Petzak pointed a wand-like camera at them, so their images showed up on a computer screen.
After some cajoling from tour guide Rita McCann, James herself danced for a moment to the applause of her class.
At another station, Karen Zischke, registered nurse and Allied Health coordinator/advisor, told the class a story about her son, Alex, who at 15 broke five bones in a snowboarding accident.
Helping out along Alex’s path to recovery were radiologists, phlebotomists, lab techs, surgeons, anesthesiologists, registered nurses, medical assistants and respiratory therapists — all of whom need schooling like that provided at WSCC.
Executive Director of College Relations Crystal Young summed up that message in a speech to the classes early in the day.
“This community college here is for you,” she said. “If anytime you’re like, this is what I want to be, this is the place to come to learn how to do that job and be what you want to be.”
James told the Daily News she brought the idea for the event to WSCC a few years ago after hearing about a similar program at Muskegon Community College.
The event was delayed by campus construction even before there was a pandemic, so James added that she was glad “it’s finally happening” after years of anticipation.
“My hope is that these students will see the opportunities that are in our local area and realize that they could have a future story, that there’s something they can do beyond high school, beyond just maybe what they’ve seen in their neighborhood,” she said.