To teach their students about economics, Ludington third-grade teachers have been holding Market Day for almost 10 years.
“In unit two of social studies, we talk about the economy of Michigan,” third-grade teacher Andrea Raven said. “We talk about goods and services, what people sell in Michigan, pricing, products that are being made. ... We start culminating projects pertaining to all the economic-related things we have learned about.”
Students have to come up with a product they want to sell to all the other third-graders. They are in charge of making the product, coming up with marketing materials for Market Day, setting appropriate pricing and knowing how to make change with “O-Bucks” — the monetary units used instead of actual money.
“They are so creative and innovative with their ideas,” Raven said. “I have seen things from old T-shirts used to make backpacks, duct-tape wallets, stress balls, snow globes. … They really surprise us.”
Market Day took place Thursday morning in the LES cafeteria and students had an hour to buy and sell their products. Teachers split each classroom in half, so one half could sell first while the other half shopped and then the students switched roles. Some students sold out quickly while others had to tweak their pricing in order to help sell their items.
“They are all so excited, they are so proud of their work and that they get to create it,” Raven said. “They also learn very quickly, people who sell out very quickly they think, ‘Oh, maybe I should have made more or maybe I should lower the price.’ It makes them think economically and to learn how to manage their business.”
Randy Fountain, second- and third-grade assistant principal, got to experience Market Day for the first time this year and he was very impressed by the types of products the students brought into school to sell.
“The level of the products the kids made has been great,” he said. “It’s important to learn about economics because they have to learn that we are made of consumers and producers, we have people who make it and market it and we have people who come around and buy it. That’s what makes the economic generator go around for us.”
Many of the students were excited that they had sold out by the end of Market Day and even more were excited to take home some new things they bought from friends and classmates.
“It’s very fun because you can get new stuff and you can find new things you like,” said 8-year-old Dexter Gillespie. “I made book marks out of Perler beads. Everybody kept buying them and I sold out. I’m going to keep the stuff I bought and probably give some of it to my family.”
Emmalynn Snider, 9, said that she had fun buying items to take home, but selling her items was the highlight of the event.
“I really liked when someone would come and buy something from me that I made,” she said. “I felt good to have someone buy something that I made and worked hard on.”
When asked if she would like to be able to do the event again, Snider didn’t hesitate with her answer.
“I’d like to do it again, yes,” she said. “It’s really fun shopping for yourself. We don’t get to shop for ourselves very often.”