SCOTTVILLE — Car enthusiasts gathered on Saturday in downtown Scottville to participate in the annual 10 & 31 car show.
Cars from across the decades were present at the car show. Starting at 10 a.m., the owners of the vehicles lined up along a closed-off section of downtown to show off their cars.
Members of the Scottville Old Engine Club also had a few entries in the show. Four engines, two modern and two old models, were shown off by the club. The show concluded at 1:30 p.m. after Scottville Mayor Marcy Spencer chose the top five cars.
“I looked at (the cars’) uniqueness, not necessarily the perfection of the car, just the car itself,” she said.
First place went to Darlene and Frank Ramden for their 1966 Buick Skylark. They won a $50 Ace Hardware coupon. Second place went to Eric and Sarah Thue for their 1968 Pontiac Catalina. They won a $40 Mason County Auto Parts coupon. Third place went to Fred Vander Haag for his 1970 Dodge Road Runner. He won a $25 Culver’s coupon. Fourth place went to Shane and Jessica Johnson for their 1968 Chevy Ramero. They received $20. Fifth place went to Bill Pirkola for his 1946 Studebaker. He received $10.
Other interesting entries for the car show included Matthew Hankwitz’s Yugo. This is the first car show Hankwitz has entered a car into. Only a few hundred Yugos are in the United States. Hankwitz said his favorite part about the 10 & 31 car show is the people. He received many compliments about his car throughout the show.
“It’s a weird, exotic car that I’ve always wanted,” he said. “I just thought it’d be something odd, cool and probably something most people haven’t ever seen before.”
Mickey Two Eagles was also present at the car show with his highly decorated 1937 Dodge Chevy. He has been putting additions onto the car for the past four and a half years and has plans to keep going. In the future, Two Eagles wants to add a dragon head on the hood. He takes inspiration from his Native American and English heritage and his veteran status.
“I just get the kick out of watching the little kids and their grandparents looking at it and then always taking pictures,” Two Eagles said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
Event coordinator Steve Brock was happy with the car show’s turnout. He said he was glad to be a part of the 10 & 31 celebration.