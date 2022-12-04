MANISTEE — A holly jolly jukebox of Christmas music reverberated across the Manistee landscape over the Victorian Sleighbell Parade and Old Christmas Weekend.
There were “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire” during Saturday’s annual Sleighbell Parade.
One marching band played “Jingle Bells,” another played “Hark the Herald Angels Sing.”
One group of wandering carolers – the Rewa Family of Grand Rapids – wove their way here and there singing “Silver Bells.”
Children — some sitting on curbs, some kneeling, some standing tall and twisting and turning to get a better look at who might be approaching next — waited giddy and giggly at the very notion of “Here Comes Santa Claus.”
The wind, itself, howled “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
And so the merry music went to all those within earshot, and even those just beyond.
“This is amazing, just amazing,” said Miss Michigan, Melissa Beyrand of Milford.
Stretching to look out the window of her horse-drawn carriage, Beyrand — who is off to compete in the Miss America Contest in Montville, Connecticut — smiled, and then smiled again, and again.
“Wow, I’ve never seen so many horse-drawn carriages and wagons.”
For Beyrand, who appeared in a southeastern Michigan holiday parade earlier in the morning before rushing north by northwest to Manistee to appear in the Sleighbell Parade, the seasonal sight of the massive and majestic horses “made” her day.
“My goodness, what a way to go out” before next week’s Miss America Pageant, she said.
Her mother, Marie Delewsky, walked alongside her daughter’s Sleighbell carriage – her official chaperon.
“It was a fantastic opportunity (to come to Manistee), simply wonderful,” Delewsky said. “And now it’s on (to the Miss America Pageant) where she’ll play the violin.”
Before the parade even started, and during it, too, four teams of volunteers served warmed-up chestnuts – yes, from an open fire – to those who wanted to taste test the holiday treat, or simply slip them into their mittens or gloves to help warm their hands.
When asked what he liked best about the chestnuts – eating them or warming his hands with them – 9-year-old Micah Nice of Manistee shyly whispered, “eatin’ ‘em, I guess.”
Kyle Thompson said he and others spent the night before slicing each and every one of the chestnuts – there were nine, 25-pound bags – to help them roast better and then be served at the four serving stations located throughout the downtown area.
Thompson’s mom and dad, Mike and Kendra, began serving the roasted chestnuts in the mid-1990s and the tradition has become a staple of the festival, ever since.
“I took it over (a few years ago) so I guess you can say the torch has been passed,” he said, laughing.
Reed City resident Joe Dahlquist stood in line with his grandchildren to get his roasted chestnut, and said he was looking forward to the parade that would take place only a few minutes later.
“It’s nice,” said Dahlquist. “It’s probably the most beautiful parade (you’ll find at Christmastime).”
If the crowd was large — and it was — so was the police presence. Several dozen uniformed officers from several area agencies walked back and forth along the parade route. Department of Public Works vehicles, as well as emergency vehicles, blocked all roads and alleys that connected to the parade route. Two emergency services boats patrolled the Manistee River that ran parallel to the parade route.
Their mission was serious, but simple — learn from what’s happened in other communities in previous months and years.
“If we’ve learned nothing from Waukesha, (Wisconsin), shame on us,” said Manistee County Sheriff Brian Gutowski. “We have a good team (of responders) here.”
Last year, the Christmas parade in Waukesha, was the site where a deranged motorist drove his vehicle through the crowd, killing six people and injuring 62. He has since been sentenced to six consecutive life sentences, plus 763 years, in prison.
Manistee City of Police Chief Josh Glass said surrounding agencies “were only too happy” to assist in crowd control and help to identify any potential problems or threats.
“We’ve taken our precautions to a whole new level,” said Glass. “We’re fortunate to have our partners … positioning themselves to interact with the public.”
And interact, they did.
As the dozens of uniformed officers walked back and forth along the parade they were greeted with handshakes and shouted conveyances of “thank you.”
“This crowd – and this is a large crowd, maybe 15,00 – comes from all over the state, all over the country, really,” said Glass. “(This parade) is what sets Manistee apart from everybody else.”
All the time, as the chestnuts were being roasted and served; as little children dressed as angels and lumberjacks and clowns and other characters walked through the parade, as did giant nutcrackers; as ginormous horses pulled two-story tall Christmas trees; as the Manistee High school and Manistee Catholic Central/Brethren marching bands played a jukebox of songs and carols; and even as Miss Michigan and then Santa Claus, himself, meandering their way down River Street, there was the music of the season being played every step along the way – merry music – coming from the many businesses along the way.
Finally came the festival fireworks, which were sent skyward over the river.
And even those fireworks, which unleashed a delightful boom-boom-boom between the downtown buildings and across the river’s wind-rippled surface, delivered a festive music, all its own.