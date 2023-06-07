PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Both ends of the community building were open at the Mason County Fairgrounds, and it proved to be the first opportunity for a segment of the public to see the famed Budweiser Clydesdales.
That segment? Those who continue to wear the uniforms of first responders, from the police officers to the firefighters to the emergency medical responders along with their families. The event also allowed for some of the community’s leaders to attend, too.
The 10 horses were in their respective stalls in the center of the building — along with their two Dalmatian dog companions — with each stall adorned with their respective names, birthdates and more biographical information.
Those who were on hand were even able to touch one of the horses during the event. It was also an event where Ludington Beverage co-owner Tad Reed was able to share a message, too, about being a selfless servant.
“Everyday, you wake up and you put on a uniform, put on your boots, you strap on that sidearm and you go out and protect and serve Americans,” Reed said. “America owes you something back for that.”
Reed has become deeply involved in the charity Folds of Honor, and he shared its mission with those on hand Wednesday. Folds of Honor awards scholarships to those children of a fallen, wounded or disabled serviceman, and the scholarship begins once the child is accepted into the program — no matter the age, including before the child reaches post-secondary education.
The Folds of Honor, though, reaches not only the children of those who served in the armed forces, but the spouses and children of those who are police officers, firefighters and EMTs, Reed said.
“There’s an eligible population right here in Michigan, here in Mason County, that you can spread the word, and you can be the disciples of. We can give, give, give, but if we educate this legacy, they’re going to give back to communities, they’re going to give back to America that is better,” Reed said.
A series of videos was shown, some bringing tears to the eyes of those who watched. The guests were able to mingle following the presentation where Reed choked up a bit, too.
Ludington Beverage was able to bring the Budweiser Clydesdales to Ludington for the first time since 2012 to help the City of Ludington celebrate its 150th anniversary. The team of horses — just like Ludington Beverage — is celebrating its 90th anniversary.
They will be featured during the weekend’s celebration Friday and Saturday while the public will get one final up-close-and-personal look at the team Sunday morning at the Mason County Fairgrounds.
The team is headed to Manistee’s First Street Beach Thursday before taking part in the Love Ludington celebration Friday night in downtown Ludington.