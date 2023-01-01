Mild temperatures blanketed the area Saturday for New Year’s Eve as thousands of visitors to the area packed downtown Ludington for its annual ball drop.
Temperatures were hovering in the low 30s as people made their way throughout the shops, eating and celebrating the new year at local eateries. The music of Third Coat Swing entertained the crowd at the Port as kids were celebrating their own New Year's Eve at places like Sandcastles Children’s Museum where they offered a balloon drop and the Ludington Library which offered pre-ball drop family fun like a scavenger hunt and virtual reality.
Just before the ball dropped on 2022 and welcomed in 2023, a slight rain began to fall on the crowd, which did not seem to dampen spirits early Sunday morning.