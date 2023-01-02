Mild temperatures greeted revelers Saturday as thousands of visitors packed the downtown area for the annual Pure Ludington New Year’s Eve Ball Drop.
Temperatures for the 13th annual ball drop were hovering in the low 30s with periods of light rain falling just moments before the ball was set to drop on Ludington Avenue near Legacy Plaza.
Brandy Miller, president and CEO of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and executive director of the Ludington Convention & Visitors Bureau, said she believes the ball drop is still one of the biggest New Year’s Eve party in west Michigan — or, at least, it’s the event with the most well-lit ball.
People filled the area to count down to the arrival of 2023.
Ethan DeBoer of Cadillac has been to Ludington many times but never to watch the ball drop. DeBoar said he has always wanted to be in Ludington to witness the ball drop, so he decided to make the trip to Ludington this year.
The ball, with more than 6,000 LED bulbs, is 6 feet, 5 inches in diameter. It was lowered via a crane at 11:59 p.m. as the thousands of people in attendance began the countdown to the new year.
Once on the ground, confetti was blasted out across the downtown area and fireworks were shot off to welcome in 2023. The fireworks, presented by OxyChem, lit up the night sky as many held up cell phones to take pictures of friends and loved ones and the colorful show in the sky.
At one point the fireworks display was halted as a small fire was extinguished, before the display started back up.
Other events during New Year’s Eve included the annual balloon drop at Sandcastles Children’s Museum, which returned for the first time since 2019 earlier in the evening.
Museum manager Cathy Dalton said there were more than 200 kids in attendance for the event, which included a balloon drop on both the second and third floors of the museum.
“It was a fun night. The kids had fun and we are glad to have this event back after the pandemic,” Dalton said. “The weather cooperated and people were not cold as they came in.”
The museum will be closed through the month of January, according to Dalton, and the time will be used for cleaning and setting up several new exhibits ahead of Sandcastles’ reopening in February.
Also on Saturday, Third Coast Swing played at The Port during New Year’s Eve, offering people a place to get a bite to eat, something to drink, and some music to enjoy as they shopped.
“This is a great way to give back to the community, and give the community a place to be in a family-friendly environment,” said HumaniTea co-owner Carmen Biggs, whose business is one of several in The Port. “The Port is a place where people can gather and still have a festive space.”
Biggs said Saturday was the second year Third Coast Swing performed a New Year’s Eve concert for her business, but it was the first time it happened at The Port. Last year, the band played at HumaniTea’s former space on James Street.
“They always do an amazing job and for us it is a treat just to get to listen to them play,” she said.
Biggs said she was happy to stay open on the holiday.
“This is not a big money maker for us but it is so worth it just for the fun that we have being part of the community in downtown,” she said.
The Ludington Library also offered family-friendly events, including a scavenger hunt, a video-game tournament and virtual reality, according to Emily Garland, head of youth services.
Saturday’s events were free and it was the first time since before the pandemic that the library was able to host New Year’s Eve events.
“We are excited to welcome the community back. It has been too long,” Garland said. “We are proud to have this free open space for families to come and enjoy and have a wonderful experience on New Year’s Eve in Ludington.”