Thousands of dollars were raised for Alzheimer’s disease research and treatment during the Lakeshore Pyrate Head Club’s annual Buccaneer Bash at the Ludington Boat Club on Saturday.
Under a sunny sky and with drinks in hand, more than 400 people, many dressed as pirates, mingled, listened to covers by local band R.P.M. and embodied the Pyrate Heads’ mission: “Party with a purpose.”
Money was raised through the entry fee, raffle tickets and auctions. The money hadn’t been counted by Sunday afternoon, but Doug Soper, president of the club, said he expects the bash to have brought in over $5,000.
By the end of the summer, he hopes to raise $10,000.
The club donates money from its fundraisers to the Great Lakes chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Attendees were encouraged to dress as pirates for the costume contest, where gift cards to Scotty’s Restaurant and Sanders Meat Packing were awarded to the first- and second-place winners.
Barry Lindblom, a first-time attendee, won the contest with his flowing black locks and mustache, the brim of his black hat pinned up on one side and a flintlock pistol in his belt.
Lindblom is a practiced pirate, having rented such costumes twice for parties before cementing the act by getting one of his own, he said.
“I thought, ‘Hell, I need to buy this stuff,’” he said. “Before Halloween, I grow the beard so I can dye that black, too.”
Like most events this summer, it was a return to normalcy after last year’s bash was canceled due to the pandemic.
“It was a little slow at the beginning, so I was a little nervous,” said Michele Soper, vice president of the club. But by that time, picnic tables were filling up, plenty of pirates were milling about and the bash was flowing smoothly.
The pandemic had kept the club from meeting for 13 months prior to planning the bash, Doug Soper said.
“We had to kind of reconstruct,” he said. “We kind of had to see … who was still interested.”
The club put their name in with the Ludington Boat Club in April, and by the time of the July 4 Freedom Festival, much of the club had been brought back in the loop and was ready for the bash.
“Everybody’s really excited. … We’re thrilled to do it again,” Michele said.
Attendees seemed to be “in the mood” for the party, given the waning pandemic and last year’s canceled bash, said Chris Dunn, former Pyrate Heads president.
“It’s just nice to be out in the open and seeing people and doing stuff again,” Dunn said.
Raffle tickets for a seven-night getaway to Cozumel, a Caribbean island east of Mexico, were sold for $25. An anonymous husband and wife donated the vacation package, which Michele said is worth about $3,500.
The winner of the package will be announced at a Pyrate Heads meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at the boat club. There are still about 150 raffle tickets available, Doug said Sunday. To buy tickets, call Doug at (231) 843-2481.
Coupons, gift certificates and items donated by local businesses were auctioned off.
Eighteen holes of golf for two at Lakeside Links, along with a set of golf clubs, sold for $230, and a two-day golf cart rental sold for $60.
The Pyrate Heads didn’t do as much outreach to local businesses this year in light of the challenging economy, but still had support from those who had done well, Doug said.
“We had people actually calling us saying, ‘Hey, I’ve done OK through this pandemic, and we really want to help out,’” he said.
Decks of playing cards were used to raffle off a cart loaded with $713 in donated booze. Entries to the booze raffle brought in over $1,000, Doug said.
Pizza from Hungry Howie’s and a cluster of food trucks made sure nobody went hungry.
R&T Colossal Kitchen of Scottville was a popular favorite, offering sandwiches and burgers, and ice cream and elephant ears were offered by Mike’s Ice Cream Treats and the Rotary Club, respectively.
The Pyrate Heads “really struggled” arranging the food trucks this year, Doug said, but R&T was available due to a last-minute cancellation, “so we got lucky.”
“From what I’m hearing from folks, they’re really good,” he said. “We’ve already booked them for next year.”