The Ludington School Board of Education on Monday chose three candidates to interview to possibly become the next leader of Ludington Area Schools.
The district is looking to replace Jason Kennedy, who left in September to become the superintendent at Fruitport Public Schools.
The trustees selected William Roderick, senior director of student services, Lakeport, California; Jason Misner, superintendent of Parchment School District; and Kyle Corlette, superintendent of Delton-Kellogg Schools.
William Roderick is the senior director of student services at Lake County Office of Education, one of 58 county offices of education in California. He has been with the office of education since 2020.
Before that he was the principal of Middletown High School in Middletown, California, from 2008 until 2020. Roderick also served the Placer Union High School District from 2004 until 2008 as Placer High School principal. Also within Placer Union High School District at its Foresthill High School, he was assistant principal and athletic director. Roderick has teaching experience working in the classroom setting from 2000 until 2004.
Roderick will be interviewed at 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 1, in the Administrative Office Boardroom, 809 East Tinkham Avenue, Ludington.
Misner is the superintendent of Parchment School District where he has been since 2018. Misner was the middle school principal at Parchment from 2016 until 2018, assistant principal of the middle school from 2013 until 2016 and the athletic director from 2013 until 2016.
Misner was a social studies teacher at Parchment High School from 2006 until 2013. He holds a master’s degree in leadership from Western Michigan University and a bachelor’s degree in education from Hope College.
Misner will be interviewed at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 1, in the administrative office boardroom.
Corlette is the superintendent of Delton-Kellogg Schools where he has been since 2017. Corlette was the elementary principal at Park Elementary School is Three Rivers from 2015 until 2017.
He was the kindergarten through 12th grade district curriculum director/ elementary principal at Iroquois West Community Unit School District No. 10 in Gilman, Illinois, from 2013 until 2015.
He was the curriculum coordinator at Momence High School in Momence, Illinois, from 2012 until 2013, and before that taught English at the school from 2007 until 2013.
He has a doctorate of philosophy in educational leadership and K-12 leadership from Western Michigan University; a master’s degree in education in school improvement from Olivet Nazarene University; and, a bachelor’s degree in humanities from Cornerstone University.
Corlette was a finalist at Fruitport Community Schools in September, the position that was offered and accepted by Kennedy, the Daily News previously reported. Corlette was also a finalist earlier this year for the superintendent’s job at Lakeshore Public Schools in Stevensville, according to a report from WSJM-FM in Benton Harbor.
Corlette will be interviewed at 5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2, in the administrative office boardroom.
Dave Killips of the Michigan Leadership Institute and a LHS alum said the interviews are open to the public and the public is encouraged to attend.