An accident, in which three people were injured, shut down a portion of U.S. 10/31 Thursday afternoon.
The three injured persons were all transferred by Life EMS to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital according to Michigan State Police of the Hart Post, who responded to the accident.
Two of those injured were traveling in a Jeep Compass. They were trapped in the vehicle and had to be extracted by emergency services personnel. The third person injured was driving a Ford passenger vehicle.
State police say the accident occurred when the Jeep Compass was attempting to make a left turn out of the east entrance of the Meijer parking lot. The Jeep was struck in the driver’s door by the westbound Ford. The collision caused the Jeep to flip on its side.
Information concerning the victims ages, home address or their medical condition was not available on Friday.
Traffic was diverted for about an hour from the five-lane road either south on Brye Road or north on Dennis Road.
State police were assisted at the scene by the Ludington and Pere Marquette fire departments, Life EMS, and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
The accident occurred about 4:50 p.m.