CUSTER TWP. — Three people were injured in a car crash at the intersection of North Custer and East Sugar Grove roads that also knocked out some power in the area Sunday afternoon.
A silver Ford F-150 and a dark Lexus RX 350 both ran into electrical poles in the intersection’s southwest corner.
The truck’s two occupants sustained minor injuries, and the Lexus’ female driver was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital by Life EMS, according to Deputy Ken Baum, K-9 officer with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
All three individuals were from Mason County, Baum said, adding that Lexus driver had recently moved from Virginia.
The Lexus was westbound on East Sugar Grove Road and ran the stop sign at East Custer Road, colliding with the truck, which was headed southbound, Baum said.
Baum said the two vehicles were all that was holding up one electrical pole.
An hour and a half after the crash, Great Lakes Energy’s online outage map showed 181 customers in the area without power.
Fountain Area Fire Department, Mason County Sheriff’s Office and Fiers Towing & Recovery responded to the crash.